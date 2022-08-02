ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big man Noah Vonleh agrees to one-year deal with Celtics

Free agent forward/center Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN reported Monday.

Details of the deal have not yet been released. Vonleh will attend training camp with the Celtics looking to secure a spot on Boston’s regular-season roster.

Vonleh, 26, played for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association last season, where he averaged 15.0 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent from the field.

Before heading overseas, Vonleh spent seven seasons in the NBA. He has had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trailblazers and Charlotte Hornets after being drafted by Charlotte with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

His most recent NBA experience came with Brooklyn during the 2020-21 season, when he appeared in four games.

Vonleh now has the chance to suit up for his hometown team, as he is a native of Salem, Mass., which is just more than 20 miles northeast of Boston.

–Field Level Media

