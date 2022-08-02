New human trafficking laws mandate signs, training to help victims

spectrumlocalnews.com
Missouri high school teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme targeting children
A Missouri high school teacher was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for compelling children online to send him sexually explicit images and videos in a sextortion scheme involving 11 identified victims and dozens more who could not be identified.US District Judge M Douglas Harpool handed down the 30-year sentence without parole to Brandon McCullough, 31, in a federal court on Tuesday. The business teacher, who at the time of the offence was employed at Cassville High School – about 20 miles north of the Arkansas state line – was also ordered to pay $204,199 in restitution to...
Activists Demand Hate Crime Charges Against White Man Seen Pushing Biracial Child Off Bike
A group of community activists has taken to Deep River, Connecticut, to demand a white man seen pushing an 11-year-old biracial child off his bike face hate crime charges. On Wednesday, the activists held a press conference to bring awareness to a disturbing video that shows Jameson Chapman, 48, pushing 11-year-old Daniel Duncan off his bike last Monday and telling the child to “get the f–k out of my town.”
My mother was killed by a white supremacist. Now we need advocacy, not sympathy.
When I testified before the Senate 10 years ago, I said my mother deserved the dignity of at least being a statistic. But we deserve more than that.
What does the prison time for Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly say about justice? | Column
“All this” meaning the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell got 20 years on Tuesday and the next day, R. Kelly got 30. It was, make no mistake, an indisputably good thing to see those punishments handed down. And it’s hard to blame anyone who found in it a reason to rejoice.
NJ transgender woman transferred from women’s only prison after impregnating 2 inmates, report says
A transgender woman incarcerated at a women’s only prison in New Jersey has been moved to another facility after impregnating two female inmates earlier this year, according to a local report. Demi Minor, 27, was transferred last month from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton to Garden State...
Maxwell’s new digs: Fla. prison known for yoga, music, abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls — returning to the same state, but a far cry from the posh lifestyle, where she committed some of her crimes.
Black Baltimore Family Files $25 Million Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Sesame Place
A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Place-themed amusement park for $25 million, claiming racial discrimination after multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl. The suit comes about a week after a viral video showed two Black girls being ignored by a costumed employee during a parade at the...
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell goes to low-security Florida prison offering yoga, Pilates
NEW YORK – Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, returning to the same state but a far cry from the posh lifestyle she had when she committed some of her crimes.
Federal prosecutors target illegal dumping in Houston, saying it's a civil rights issue
The Justice Department says it's investigating illegal dumping in Houston, including dead bodies and medical waste, that officials say is plaguing Black and Latino neighborhoods.
For wrongfully convicted Black men, exoneration can be just as traumatizing as prison
When 56-year-old Herman Atkins went just about anywhere, he had a routine: stop at a convenience store when he left the house, look into the security camera, make a minor purchase like gum or a soda, and always secure a receipt. At home in Southern California, he would file the receipts in a folder and place it in a file cabinet.
Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence
The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction.While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state...
revealnews.org
No Retreat: The Dangers of Stand Your Ground
Previous episode Inside the Global Fight for White Power. The killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012 marked the beginning of a new chapter of the struggle for civil rights in America. A mostly White jury acquitted George Zimmerman of the teen’s murder, in part because Florida’s stand your ground law permits a person to use deadly force in self-defense – even if that person could have safely retreated. Nationwide protests after the trial called for stand your ground laws to be repealed and reformed. But instead, stand your ground laws have expanded to 38 states.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
Which Is More Scandalous: The Training for Armed Teachers or the Training for Police Officers?
A recent New York Times story about armed teachers casts doubt on the adequacy of the training they receive with a misleading comparison to the hours required to become a police officer. The real scandal here is not how little training is mandated for teachers who want to carry handguns in school but how little training police officers receive for a job that extends far beyond handling firearms.
George Soros wants to 'eliminate law enforcement,' policies would be a 'welcome sight' for criminals: Terrell
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed far-left billionaire George Soros, accusing him of wanting to "eliminate law enforcement" after he suggested some murder rates are increasing in GOP-led states despite tougher crime policies. Terrell joined "America's Newsroom" Monday to discuss why he believes the stance is a "welcome sight" for violent criminals.
Phys.org
Felony convictions hinder efforts to access stable housing even if no prison time is served, study shows
Even if they've never served time in prison, people who have felony convictions still have difficulty accessing stable housing, according to new research from a Rice University sociologist. "Housing Instability Following Felony Conviction and Incarceration: Disentangling Being Marked from Being Locked Up," authored by Brielle Bryan, an assistant professor of...
George Soros says it's not his fault violent crime is on the rise
Liberal billionaire George Soros rejected accusations that his decadelong effort to install liberal prosecutors has led to crime waves in some of America's largest cities.
In overdose deaths, should homicide charges be filed? These officials say no.
Fatal drug overdoses are on the rise. One family exemplifies the cruelty and futility of drug-induced homicide convictions.
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
Washington Examiner
Save lives by arming law-abiding citizens
The average response time by law enforcement in an active shooter situation is roughly 10 minutes , while many mass shootings are already over in that time, leaving multiple people dead. Those few minutes can be the difference between life and death, and this suggests that the best way to reduce the mass murder of innocent citizens is to arm more law-abiding people who can neutralize the attacks before the police arrive at the scene.
