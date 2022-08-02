ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Community members experience long wait times when calling Nashville's non-emergency number

By Amanda Chin
fox17.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Some drivers say Metro parking meter need to change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Most Metro parking meters only take change and many drivers say that needs to change. So what is holding up the shift? FOX 17 News investigation found that about 1,400 meters still need to be upgraded. There is a step one Metro council members says...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Metro director of schools answers questions on upgrading cameras purchased

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro schools spent $1.9 million through the Meharry Medical College no-bid contract to purchase 130 cameras used to check temperatures. But the creator of these Vigil cameras says the cameras were designed to detect active shooters. “From the beginning, the program has always been designed...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonherald.com

Dillingham, Brentwood Library children’s services manager, dies

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Wednesday announced the passing of beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham, who died suddenly Monday morning at her home. Dillingham began her nearly 38-year career with the city of Brentwood in 1984 when she became the first and only manager of children’s services for the Brentwood Library. She won the Daniel A. Taylor Memorial Award in 2011 for her contribution to children’s services, served as the head of the Children’s and Young Adults Services roundtable and has been on several Tennessee Library Association committees, including serving on the advisory council as a co-chair of the Conference Planning Committee. She also won the Frances Neel Cheney Award in 2020 for “a significant contribution to the world of books and librarianship through the encouragement of the love of books and reading.”
BRENTWOOD, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention

Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Fox 17 News
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County teachers complete ‘Gifted Academy’ - And news on gifted students

Twenty-two teachers from Rutherford County attended the "Gifted Academy" in July – a collaboration between Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools. The program was fully funded by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation by way of a grant. This unique training opportunity provided RCS teachers a means of furthering their professional development in a targeted area of need, said Courtney Brown, the RCS Gifted Services supervisor.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

'Lucky' dog rescued from 156 degrees car in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The City of Goodlettsville Fire Department (GFD) has announced that they rescued a dog from a hot car on Tuesday. GFD reported that they received a call on Tuesday for a a pet left in a vehicle. The windows of the vehicle were let down...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
WBBJ

Nine months to REAL ID deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, TN  – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County committed to school safety, SROs in all 50 schools

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and Rutherford County Schools began a partnership in 1993 to add School Resource Officers (SROs) in five County schools. Today, that number has grown exponentially. RCSO has announced that SROs now serve all 50 of Rutherford County...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Partial floor damage, gas leak at Midtown bar as Hardy, Ernest set to perform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — People were evacuated from Midtown bar Wednesday after partial floor damage caused a gas line to rupture. The floor damage began at Losers bar in Midtown as country stars Hardy and Ernest are set to perform later Wednesday night. There were no injuries to patrons or workers, according to an NFD spokesperson.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy