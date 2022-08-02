Community members experience long wait times when calling Nashville's non-emergency number

fox17.com
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
fox17.com
Some drivers say Metro parking meter need to change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Most Metro parking meters only take change and many drivers say that needs to change. So what is holding up the shift? FOX 17 News investigation found that about 1,400 meters still need to be upgraded. There is a step one Metro council members says...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
fox17.com
Metro director of schools answers questions on upgrading cameras purchased
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro schools spent $1.9 million through the Meharry Medical College no-bid contract to purchase 130 cameras used to check temperatures. But the creator of these Vigil cameras says the cameras were designed to detect active shooters. “From the beginning, the program has always been designed...
fox17.com
Metro schools, police working to secure funding, personnel to fulfil new school safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After the Uvalde shooting in May, parent Tamela Ensrud’s mind went straight to her seven-year-old son, a student in Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). She says she was struck by the lack of school resource officers (SROs) in Metro elementary schools and approached the...
williamsonherald.com
Dillingham, Brentwood Library children’s services manager, dies
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Wednesday announced the passing of beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham, who died suddenly Monday morning at her home. Dillingham began her nearly 38-year career with the city of Brentwood in 1984 when she became the first and only manager of children’s services for the Brentwood Library. She won the Daniel A. Taylor Memorial Award in 2011 for her contribution to children’s services, served as the head of the Children’s and Young Adults Services roundtable and has been on several Tennessee Library Association committees, including serving on the advisory council as a co-chair of the Conference Planning Committee. She also won the Frances Neel Cheney Award in 2020 for “a significant contribution to the world of books and librarianship through the encouragement of the love of books and reading.”
‘It’s a miracle’: Young men apply life-saving skills after couple hit by semi in downtown Nashville
"A miracle" — that’s what a group of young men are calling a turn of events Saturday night in downtown Nashville that led to them assisting in a life-or-death situation.
Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention
Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
fox17.com
Country star Graham Brown collects donations in Franklin, TN for Kentucky flood victims
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — There are still thousands of people in Kentucky who still don't have power following last week's deadly flooding, but the state is receiving help from people including country star Graham Brown. Brown is leading the charge for donations being collected in Franklin, Tennessee for Kentucky...
WSMV
Losers Bar & Grill evacuated during Whiskey Jam concert series
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews are on the scene of a popular bar in Midtown Nashville Wednesday evening. NFD officials told us they are responding to reports of a gas leak at Loser’s Bar & Grill, located at 1911 Division Street. Nashville Fire Department.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County teachers complete ‘Gifted Academy’ - And news on gifted students
Twenty-two teachers from Rutherford County attended the "Gifted Academy" in July – a collaboration between Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools. The program was fully funded by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation by way of a grant. This unique training opportunity provided RCS teachers a means of furthering their professional development in a targeted area of need, said Courtney Brown, the RCS Gifted Services supervisor.
fox17.com
'Lucky' dog rescued from 156 degrees car in Goodlettsville
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The City of Goodlettsville Fire Department (GFD) has announced that they rescued a dog from a hot car on Tuesday. GFD reported that they received a call on Tuesday for a a pet left in a vehicle. The windows of the vehicle were let down...
Firefighters battle fire outside Nashville recycling center
The fire was reported in the 700 block of 19th Avenue North and took several hours to get under control.
fox17.com
Nashville PD to have highest coverage ever of city's schools in wake of Uvalde mass murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has announced coverage will be at the highest level ever to keep the city's schools safe. Starting on Monday (August 8), officers will be highly...
Metro bill could ban most indoor smoking
A state law passed hands the power over to the counties to decide for themselves whether they will ban smoking in their venues.
Councilwoman working to repeal law impacting fortune tellers in Clarksville
No cursing, spitting, or even throwing snowballs at trees. Those are real laws on the books over in Clarksville. But one involving fortune tellers caught the eye of a city councilwoman.
WBBJ
Nine months to REAL ID deadline
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
wgnsradio.com
Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO, TN – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
fox17.com
Rutherford County committed to school safety, SROs in all 50 schools
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and Rutherford County Schools began a partnership in 1993 to add School Resource Officers (SROs) in five County schools. Today, that number has grown exponentially. RCSO has announced that SROs now serve all 50 of Rutherford County...
fox17.com
Partial floor damage, gas leak at Midtown bar as Hardy, Ernest set to perform
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — People were evacuated from Midtown bar Wednesday after partial floor damage caused a gas line to rupture. The floor damage began at Losers bar in Midtown as country stars Hardy and Ernest are set to perform later Wednesday night. There were no injuries to patrons or workers, according to an NFD spokesperson.
Tenants rally for more time to find homes before vacating Edgehill apartments
It's a fact of life in this city on the rise: as Nashville makes way for new development, sometimes people are forced out of their homes and businesses as owners decide to sell.
