Milwaukee DPW begins traffic safety improvements on 30 intersections

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) began a traffic safety improvement project for more than 30 intersections throughout the city this week.

According to DPW, the intersections are located along the following corridors:

W. Center St. between W. Appleton Ave. and N. 32nd St.

W. Mitchell St. between S. 13th St. and S. 6th St.

S. Cesar Chavez Dr. between W. Walker St. and W. Greenfield Ave.

The intersection of N. Lake Dr. and E. Hartford Ave.



DPW says the project, which began Monday, "will use pavement markings and flexible posts to create infrastructure like curb extensions and pedestrian islands."

“Safety is the most important consideration on any public improvement, and these rapid implementation projects will increase safety for everyone using our roadways,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “Physical changes to our streets will reduce reckless driving, and that’s good news for residents all across the city.”

According to DPW, previous rapid implementation projects in the city have reduced speeding and increased the number of drivers who yield for pedestrians.

“Rapid implementation provides immediate safety improvements while allowing us to test out new ideas before more permanent concrete changes are constructed,” Interim Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. “We worked closely with Business Improvement Districts to determine the most effective locations for traffic calming and look forward to continued partnership to curb reckless driving.”

DPW says the project should not impact parking or access for people walking and using transit. For more information, click here.

