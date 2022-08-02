Vantage Highway Fire burning 5,000 acres in Kittitas County

www.fox28spokane.com
FOX 28 Spokane
Department of Natural Resources responding to Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is responding to the Cow Canyon Fire 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg. DNR said the fire is threatening structures and Level 3 evacuations are in place near Autobahn Road and Maloy Road. As of last check, the fire is burning...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vantage Highway Fire burning destroys building, multiple outbuildings
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Vantage Highway Fire is now 18 percent contained, according to an update from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The update reports that one structure and three outbuildings have been lost to the fire. Last Updated: Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. The Vantage...
FOX 28 Spokane
Walla Walla man drowns floating Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. – A 60-year-old Walla Walla man drowned while floating the Wenatchee River Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said the man was with a group who were not wearing lifejackets and were not familiar with the river. Some members of the group...
