Oakland truckers claim ‘small victory’ after judge seeks more time to review AB5 suit

Lawsuit aims to stop A’s Howard Terminal project from moving forward
(BCN) — Truckers, longshore workers and others opposed to a billion-dollar Oakland A’s ballpark planned at the Charles P. Howard Terminal in Oakland have filed a lawsuit against a little-known Bay Area commission over its decision to allow the A’s to build at the terminal pending other regulatory approvals. The suit was filed Friday in […]
New Lawsuit Challenges Oakland A’s $12B Project
The Oakland A’s encountered another roadblock to staying in their home city. A lawsuit challenging a key vote was filed on Friday, arguing that the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission violated environmental law. In June, the commission voted to redesignate the Howard Terminal area, where the team...
oaklandside.org
Oakland youth fought for the vote in 2020, and won. Now they’re being told to wait
Since the 2020 passage of Measure QQ, a ballot measure that lowered the voting age for Oakland school board races to 16, youth leaders in Oakland have been working to raise awareness amongst their peers with the expectation of exercising that privilege this November. It turns out, they’ll need to...
KTVU FOX 2
Taxpayer group wants Alameda County supervisor to step down over residency issues
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County Taxpayers Association has filed a second lawsuit to have Supervisor Dave Brown removed from office. The group wants Brown to step down by Labor Day, according to the Bay Area News Group. Brown was chief of staff for the late Supervisor Wilma Chan and...
San Francisco's New D.A. Leans Into Prohibition, Will Roll Back Plea Agreements Offered by Her Predecessor
In June, San Francisco recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin. A progressive prosecutor, Boudin promised reform but shouldered the blame for rising crime rates and a perceived lack of attentiveness to the job. Last month, Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins as Boudin's replacement. Jenkins served as an assistant D.A. for...
Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled papers to run for district attorney at City Hall on Wednesday against newly-appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Jenkins, who has been in office less than a […]
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
SFPD chief worries about loss of hundreds of officers amid staffing shortage
Who will police San Francisco's streets? Some 50 veteran officers exited the San Francisco Police Department last month -- with only a hand full replacing them.
San Francisco's DA announces new policy to hold drug dealers accountable
"These changes are going to make a difference out on the street and one that we can all see and feel."
SF Public Defender talks crisis in the city
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Black and brown people disproportionately arrested, prosecuted and punished in the criminal justice system. A backlog of defendants waiting for their day in court. Concern over a return to the war on drug era. These are some of the topics covered in KRON4’s one-on-one interview with the San Francisco District […]
SFist
SF Firefighter Allegedly Shot Oakland Man In Puppy-Breeding Dispute
A 29-year-old San Francisco Fire Department member appeared in an Alameda County Court Tuesday morning on charges that he not only ripped off an Oakland puppy breeder, but fired several bullets at him too. Not all dog stories are good, and the dog-breeding racket often brings stories that don’t exactly...
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site
OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
NBC Bay Area
City of Richmond Tries to Remove Hundreds of E-Bikes That Don't Work
The city of Richmond is trying to figure out how to remove hundreds of electric bikes that are no longer working after it’s having trouble getting in contact with the company that owns the bikes. “They found that none of the bikes were set up to work,” said Brian...
davisvanguard.org
Newspaper Says Police Union Blocked Access to Press Conference
The newspaper that covers Vallejo said it was prevented from attending a press conference held by attorneys representing the city’s police union last week, despite receiving an invitation to cover the event earlier in the week. Last Thursday, the Vallejo Times-Herald said it believed the decision by the Vallejo...
SF Arts Commission director used cultural grant to fund Hawaii vacation
(BCN) — A former director of the San Francisco Arts Commission has been fined $20,000 after she admitted diverting grant money to finance a personal vacation in Hawaii. The grant had been intended for a local Native and Indigenous artist, and was awarded to fund a short documentary exploring pre-colonial connections across the Pacific. Instead, […]
Activists bring heat at fiery traffic stop discussion with SFPD
The conversation on race in San Francisco got intense – and personal – on Tuesday at the Police Commission’s first community working group to discuss a new traffic enforcement policy. Even before the meeting began, one outspoken working group member wasted no time and began grilling Commissioner...
Why was SF’s waterfront dominated by a freeway?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today’s Embarcadero is a teeming thoroughfare of restaurants, bars, public art, tourists, and breathtaking views. But only a little more than 30 years ago, a large portion of San Francisco’s waterfront was occupied by a double-decker elevated freeway that took drivers from the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge to Broadway. The so-called […]
kgoradio.com
San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk
The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
New name for law school founded by racist San Franciscan
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The board of a San Francisco law school founded by a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans is recommending that it change its name to the College of the Law San Francisco. The board of directors for UC Hastings College of...
