Kyle Chalmers Admits He 'Won't Last Until Olympic Games' If Media Scrutiny Continues

Commonwealth Games: Duncan Scott becomes most decorated Scottish athlete
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Duncan Scott became Scotland's most decorated Commonwealth athlete as he took his medal tally...
Commonwealth Games: Dame Laura Kenny wins Team England gold in velodrome in scratch race
Kenny showed her experience and physical power to attack the race late and surge away to victory inside the Lee Valley VeloPark on Monday. The 30-year-old also displayed considerable composure during the race, as it was paused midway through following a crash involving two riders. Upon the restart, Kenny remained focused and executed her own race strategy to perfection.
Adam Peaty backtracks after saying he was ‘not bothered’ by Commonwealth Games
Adam Peaty has backtracked on remarks to the BBC in which he suggested he was “not bothered” about the Commonwealth Games.Hours after a shock fourth-place finish in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final at the Commonwealth Games, ending an unbeaten eight-year record in his favourite event, Peaty was back in the pool. The 27-year-old was joint fastest in the morning heats of the 50m discipline but a semi-final time of 27.03 seconds was two hundredths of a second slower than Australia’s Sam Williamson in the evening.Afterwards he told the BBC: “I’m not bothered about it. Commonwealths to me... in the...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
‘I’m a fighter’: Peaty gives ‘heart and soul’ to win 50m breaststroke gold
Adam Peaty recovered from his shock defeat in the 100m to claim gold again while England’s Brodie Williams won the 200m backstroke by 0.01sec
Games-Peaty rediscovers his spark after winning 50m breaststroke gold
Aug 3 (Reuters) - England's Adam Peaty said winning 50 metres breaststroke gold at the Commonwealth Games had helped him rediscover his spark - just days after he said he had lost it.
Watch: Commonwealth Games - Judo gold for Jamal Petgrave
Jonathan Jurejko, Harry Poole, Michael Emons and Steve Sutcliffe. Right anyone fancy a quick recap of some of Wednesday's best bits?. Video caption: Commonwealth Games 2022: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon goldCommonwealth Games 2022: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold. Video caption: Commonwealth Games 2022: 'She's done it!' - Gina Kennedy gets...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
Letsile Tebogo Breaks World Junior 100m Record, Celebrating Before He Had Even Finished, Usain Bolt Reacts
Athletics has been looking for the next huge superstar to fill Usain Bolt's shoes and it may have found the right person, in the shape of Letsile Tebogo. The 19-year-old from Botswana has been previously been referred to as 'the next Usain Bolt,' and with his fast times and celebrations it's easy to see why.
