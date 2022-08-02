Kyle Chalmers Admits He 'Won't Last Until Olympic Games' If Media Scrutiny Continues

Adam Peaty has backtracked on remarks to the BBC in which he suggested he was “not bothered” about the Commonwealth Games.Hours after a shock fourth-place finish in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final at the Commonwealth Games, ending an unbeaten eight-year record in his favourite event, Peaty was back in the pool. The 27-year-old was joint fastest in the morning heats of the 50m discipline but a semi-final time of 27.03 seconds was two hundredths of a second slower than Australia’s Sam Williamson in the evening.Afterwards he told the BBC: “I’m not bothered about it. Commonwealths to me... in the...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO