Perry school zone cameras now operational

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Faculty and students all hit the road to begin a new school year and one parent I spoke to say’s she’s looking forward to it. "I’m very excited this new year. Dr. Washington, as the principal this year and last year, he’s been wonderful. I like the new things he’s started with the school, I like the idea that there’s going to be more security."

HOUSTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO