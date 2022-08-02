Perry school zone cameras now operational

www.41nbc.com
'She genuinely cares': Bibb County School District celebrates the 2023 Teacher of the Year
MACON, Ga. — CaTeah Collins, a physical education teacher at Weaver Middle School, fulfills her love for sports at the gym with her students and while coaching them. She is a former gymnast and has enjoyed sports her whole life. Collins considers herself to be motivating for her students....
Bibb County School District welcomes students back for new school year
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Bibb County went back to class on Wednesday. We visited Bruce Elementary School, where we saw nothing but smiles and excitement to start the new school year. Principal Kizzie Lott says she’s ready to start the year strong. “Our theme is Leaders...
'It was a mutual agreement': Forsyth Police Chief Resigned Friday
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth's police department is already short of officers, and last week they lost their chief. Police Chief Eddie Harris stepped down on Friday after working there for over 30 years. Last month, we reported that Harris stated getting a death threat against City Manager Janice...
Houston County goes back to school
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Faculty and students all hit the road to begin a new school year and one parent I spoke to say’s she’s looking forward to it. "I’m very excited this new year. Dr. Washington, as the principal this year and last year, he’s been wonderful. I like the new things he’s started with the school, I like the idea that there’s going to be more security."
'Game on!': Monroe County heads back to school
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — This week, we are keeping you up to speed with all things back-to-school. Monroe County is one of the highest ranked school systems in the state, and they have a fun way to set the tone for a successful school year. At TG Scott Elementary,...
'Relieved of his duties:' City of Forsyth losing longtime police chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)-- The City of Forsyth will soon be looking for a new police chief, according to City Manager Janice Hall. Hall told WGXA, that the chief's abrupt retirement came from a mutual agreement between herself and Chief Eddie Harris. The decision was made on Friday. Hall is the...
Bruce Elementary launches new mentoring program for students
MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday morning, students across Bibb County started preparing for their first day of school. At Bruce Elementary some students will have the chance to join a new mentoring program this year. Just off Houston Avenue there's a new boss in town. "I am ready to...
Crews find body while cutting grass in Crawford County
KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Department of Transportation crews locate a body in a ditch in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crews were cutting grass around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. And they discovered the body of a man in a ditch along Highway 341 North between Highway 42 North and Old 341 West.
Body found on the side of the road on Highway 341 in Crawford County by grass cutting crew
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A grass-cutting crew working Tuesday discovered a man's body in a ditch on Highway 341 in Crawford County on Tuesday, according to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. The Department of Transportation was cutting grass in the area when one of the employees...
Mayor and council separate Municipal Court from Warner Robins Police Department
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Monday night, the Warner Robins mayor and council separated the Warner Robins Municipal Court from the Warner Robins Police Department. Georgia Municipal Association recommends all Municipal Courts be separate from police departments. The Warner Robins Police Chief and Warner Robins Mayor agree with the recommendation.
Family of slain toddler and their attorneys make a plea to end violent crime
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Marcus Ball, Jr. would be celebrating his second birthday next weekend but he lost his life to a stray bullet from a shooting that happened outside his home at Lakeview Apartments last month. His 2-year-old sister was also struck, potentially leaving her without the use of her arm for the rest of her life, according to Attorney Chris Stewart.
UPDATE: Monroe County missing man FOUND
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 77 year old Zacky Cooley. He was last seen August 1, 2022 around 10:00pm on Old Zebulon Road, driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado Truck that is silver in color and has a Georgia license plate # ALY283. Cooley has Dementia. Anyone with information in reference to Zacky Cooley and/or his location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or your local law enforcement.
14 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Georgia (Dublin, GA)
A multi-vehicle accident occurred on I-16, south of Dublin, leaving 14 injured and an unborn baby dead. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Ford van carrying 13 passengers struck a dump truck driving in front of the van.
Georgia man sentenced for supplying meth to Monroe County drug dealer
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, after he admitted to supplying a large quantity of methamphetamine to a Monroe County drug dealer. 63-year-old Frank Settambrino, was sentenced to 90 months followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy...
Warner Robins to host Bay Gall Creek public information forum Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is going to host a public information session on Thursday about fixing Bay Gall Creek. Right now, the majority of the creek looks and feels like sand. But, depending on the weather and time of day, it can hold several inches of water.
Commission meeting fails to set good example for Boy Scouts in attendance
The City Commission held a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom where commissioners Isaac Owens, Vesta Beal-Shephard, Wesley Rainey, and Chairman Joshua Dersio were in attendance. Prior to the agenda items, The Boy Scout Troop 270 was introduced and recognized for their hard work in the community. Troop 270 scouts are currently working on their citizenship in the community and communications merit badge. The scouts that were present in this meeting included Jacob Frost, Cav Vaughn, Simon Baker, Wesley Fletcher, Korey Watts, Laieton Sharp, Jenson Wade as well as Scout Master, Jody Fletcher.
MVP Initiative reviewing progress on goals, asking for help from community
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Violence Prevention Initiative (MVP) leaders are calling on the community to help prevent violence in Macon-Bibb. Leaders are reviewing progress on the initiative’s goals so far. Coordinator Jeremy Grissom says blight is being tackled and that the initiative is working with Keep Macon-Bibb...
Warner Robins city center announcement met with mixed reactions
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Not long ago, mayor LaRhonda Patrick was running a campaign that included a plan for a downtown area. Less than a year after being sworn in, she and the council are trying to make good on their word, scoping the Commercial Circle area as the city center.
Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident
EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
