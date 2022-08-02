Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City is among the top cities in the nation for decreases in unemployment. With inflation remaining high in the U.S. and 372,000 jobs gained in June, WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, it released its updated rankings for Changes in Unemployment Rate by City - and Kansas City made the top five.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO