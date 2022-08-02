Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging

www.kctv5.com
Olathe East Shooting: Safety update on agenda
Olathe School District's board of education to hear an update on the internal investigation into the shooting at Olathe East High School.
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Police investigating homicide in downtown Kansas City
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood woman is accused of attacking a teenager canvassing in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of primary election.
Kansas City makes top 5 for decreases in unemployment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City is among the top cities in the nation for decreases in unemployment. With inflation remaining high in the U.S. and 372,000 jobs gained in June, WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, it released its updated rankings for Changes in Unemployment Rate by City - and Kansas City made the top five.
Kansans receive text message with misinformation about Amendment 2
Historic vote count seen in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell agreed the voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election was historic. “Certainly the largest turnout since I’ve been here for an even year, governor primary, very big turnout,” Howell told KSNT 27 News Wednesday morning. Howell predicted after the final count Shawnee County will see 55%. In […]
KC Crime Stoppers: Kennthony Jackson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Kennthony Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, failure to appear in court warrant for a sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last...
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. tests positive for COVID
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has tested positive for COVID, according to a press release from Jackson County, Missouri. White was experiencing mild symptoms before going to vote Tuesday morning and decided to take an at-home test, which came back positive. White is vaccinated...
Snapping turtle rescued
Frank White edges Stacy Lake, to face Theresa Galvin in county executive race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Incumbent Jackson County executive Frank White withstood a challenge from Democrat Stacy Lake to win the party nomination Tuesday night. White, who was appointed to the position Jan. 11, 2017, and has held the office ever since, defeated Lake with a margin of 31,043 votes to 27,720, as of 11 p.m.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
Pit bull ban repealed in Excelsior Springs
lawrencekstimes.com
Two Lawrence churches vandalized ahead of Aug. 2 vote
Two Lawrence churches were vandalized overnight with pro-choice messaging on the eve of Kansas’ vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to ban abortion. Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts St., was defaced at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, pastor Leo Barbee Jr. said. A security camera...
Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
