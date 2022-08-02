www.thedailybeast.com
mynbc5.com
Man arrested after ramming cars
BETHEL, Vt. — A man was arrested on Monday after he rammed several vehicles in Bethel. Vermont State Police arrested Joel Gouin, 36, after they received a report of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane on Monday around 8 p.m. An investigation determined that...
mynbc5.com
15-year-old driver arrested after police pursuit
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A 15-year-old driver was arrested this weekend after leading a police officer on a pursuit in St. Johnsbury. St. Johnsbury police said that an officer attempted to pull over the driver on Railroad Street around 2:14 a.m. on Sunday after he observed multiple vehicle violations. However, the driver did not pull over, forcing the officer to pursue.
NECN
80-Year-Old Killed Trying to Remove Obstruction From I-93 in NH
An older man was killed while attempting to clear an obstruction from Interstate 93 in Sanbornton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, police said. Ernest Duncan, an 80-year-old from Bristol, was headed south on the highway when he noticed an obstruction in the middle of the road just before 11 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said.
WCAX
NH Police warn residents of ongoing phone scam
LEBANON, NH (WCAX) - Lebanon Police are warning the public about a phone scam targeting your wallet. Police say someone has been calling people throughout the region, asking for credit card information to clear up an existing warrant. The caller identifies himself by name, and as a current member of the Lebanon Police Department.
WCAX
Two seriously hurt in Claremont fight
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has been charged with first degree aggravated assault for seriously injuring two people during an argument. Police say the confrontation happened at about 12:45 p.m. Friday near Pearl Street. They say one person was shot in the leg and another was struck in the head with a blunt object. Both victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrest 2 more Vermonters accused of kidnapping from Lebanon airport
South Royalton resident April Arnold, 37, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal threatening against a person, robbery, sale of heroin and kidnapping. Her alleged accomplice, Thetford resident Adam Adolph, 32, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, sale of heroin and kidnapping. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police arrest 2 more Vermonters accused of kidnapping from Lebanon airport.
WCAX
Police capture 2 more suspects in alleged kidnapping, robbery plot
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say they arrested two more suspects in connection with a kidnapping and robbery plot in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Wednesday, police said they were searching for two Vermonters-- Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, and April Arnold, 37, of South Royalton-- who are accused in the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport earlier this month.
