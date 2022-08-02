Trump Endorses ‘ERIC’ For Missouri U.S. Senate Race

Radio host Hugh Hewitt broke down two upcoming primary races in Missouri and Arizona on "Special Report." HUGH HEWITT: It will certainly tell us a lot more about President Trump’s poll, there is a third Eric by the way. Out friend Henry Gomez in Ohio found an Eric McElroy on the ballot, so we are not sure if he is out of it, but what Josh said is true, Eric Greitens will lose that race. He's radioactive, credibly accused of rapes and persuasively accused of domestic violence against his wife and child. He's plummeting in the polls. Eric Schmitt is a successful attorney general. So the former president played that down the middle.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO