Charles City deputy shot in attempted robbery at Dollar General

Henrico Police have arrested a 35-year-old county man in connection with a shooting and standoff that occurred in an Eastern Henrico apartment complex July 31. Terrance Antonio Brawner, 35, faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of the attempted malicious wounding, maliciously discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling, and felony vandalism. Brawner is being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO