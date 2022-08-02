Charles City deputy shot in attempted robbery at Dollar General

www.nbc12.com
‘That’s just scary’: Chesterfield police investigate mail theft in Midlothian neighborhood
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents living in the Walton Lake neighborhood in Midlothian are keeping a closer eye on their mailboxes after a mail thief was reported in their area over the weekend. The Chesterfield County Police Department said they got a report about an unknown suspect taking mail...
Photo released of suspect who shot Charles City deputy at Dollar General
State Police said after a review of the store's surveillance video and witness statements, the shooting suspect has been identified as a male around 6-foot-1-inch tall with a thin build. He appeared to be wearing gloves, a black ski mask and a dark red and black hoodie sweatshirt pulled up around his face.
Police searching for man who shot deputy outside of Charles City Dollar General
A man is on the run after shooting a Charles City County sheriff's deputy Monday evening.
16-year-old third suspect charged in connection to shooting death of Petersburg woman
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have charged a third suspect in connection to the shooting death of a woman. Petersburg police, along with the United States Marshals, arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight. Knight was shot and killed outside her apartment on Perry...
shoredailynews.com
Northampton Sheriff searching for suspects wanted in weekend shooting at on duty officer
According to Sheriff David Doughty, deputies from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office were conducting extra patrols in response to drive-by shootings that were reported on July 16, 2022 and July 28, 2022 in the Bayview Area of Northampton County. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30am, one of the...
Documents reveal details in deadly quadruple Portsmouth Maple Ave shooting
Court docs reveal details in Portsmouth's Maple Ave shooting that killed 4 people. Affidavit reveals who the shooter was looking for.
Henrico Police arrest man following shooting, standoff at apartment complex
Henrico Police have arrested a 35-year-old county man in connection with a shooting and standoff that occurred in an Eastern Henrico apartment complex July 31. Terrance Antonio Brawner, 35, faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of the attempted malicious wounding, maliciously discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling, and felony vandalism. Brawner is being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.
89-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
Woman injured in shooting off Chamberlayne Ave
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating a shooting off Chamberlayne Avenue Tuesday evening that injured a woman. At approximately 5:21 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult...
Chesterfield Police identify driver in fatal Boulders Parkway crash
The driver who was killed in a crash on Boulders Parkway on Monday has been identified by Chesterfield County police.
Police: 177 people arrested in Richmond during special operation, majority connected to government housing
The Richmond Police Department said officers have arrested 177 people in a special operation that was launched after two boys were gunned down outside a convenience store in November.
Box truck driver charged, two sent to the hospital after Chesterfield Hull Street Road crash
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Chesterfield Police said two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. The driver of the box truck has been charged with disregarding a red light.
Petersburg Police urges public to avoid Ferndale Avenue due to reported ‘incident’
Petersburg Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Ferndale and Elm Street at this time.
Police searching for missing Virginia 17-year-old
The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Monday, August 1 and may be in need of medical attention.
Chesterfield Food Lion car chase shooting suspect wanted
The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help in solving a crime involving a suspect who shot at a car after performing a car chase in a Food Lion parking lot.
Court documents say what led up to officer-involved shooting in Norfolk cemetery
Court documents obtained by News 3 reveal the events leading up to a shooting involving Portsmouth Police officers in a Norfolk cemetery.
Man left with serious injuries after vehicle carjacked in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a carjacking that left one man with serious injuries. Officers responded to the 400 block of Green Street for a reported carjacking around 7:35 p.m., Tuesday.
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a woman’s death in Louisa County. Authorities were called to the 300 block of West 8th Street in Mineral before 8 p.m. for the report of shots fired at a home. At the scene, investigators found 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley’s body...
Victim identified in fatal tanker truck crash on Route 288 in Chesterfield
The victim of a tanker truck crash on Route 288 has been identified after reportedly dying from their injuries, according to Virginia State Police.
State Police conducting homicide investigation in connection to Louisa woman found dead in Mineral
State Police said officers responded to the 300 block of W. 8th Street in the Town of Mineral for a report of shots fired just before 8 p.m. Sunday. An investigation led officers to find the body of 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley in an outbuilding on the property.
