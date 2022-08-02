"After being at camp on Wednesday, I came back to Minnesota yesterday for their HYPRR Hangout," 2024 North Dakota defensive lineman Riley Sunram said to 247Sports. "I thought it went well. I got to tour campus, and I also met some other recruits and took some photos. Being able to see more of campus was a lot of fun. They took us through other athletic buildings, and we had to do challenges throughout campus, which made things more enjoyable. I spent most of the time there with Ethan and Mason Carrier, along with Wyatt Gilmore. It was great to meet them and talk to other players that are interested in Minnesota, or committed there."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO