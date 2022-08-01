Catherine Emmanuelle named inaugural director of UW-EC's Center for Racial and Restorative Justice
EAU CLAIRE — Catherine Emmanuelle, a former member of the Eau Claire City Council and experienced diversity educator, has assumed a new role serving members of her own community — at the very university she attended 11 years ago.
On June 29, Emmanuelle began her new duties as the inaugural director of UW-Eau Claire’s Center for Racial and Restorative Justice, the university announced Monday.
