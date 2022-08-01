ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Catherine Emmanuelle named inaugural director of UW-EC's Center for Racial and Restorative Justice

By Leader-Telegram Staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 2 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — Catherine Emmanuelle, a former member of the Eau Claire City Council and experienced diversity educator, has assumed a new role serving members of her own community — at the very university she attended 11 years ago.

On June 29, Emmanuelle began her new duties as the inaugural director of UW-Eau Claire’s Center for Racial and Restorative Justice, the university announced Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
winonapost.com

Winona reacts to new roundabout

After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
WINONA, MN
dewittmedia.com

Konder family hanging up milkers after 5 generations on the farm

Kondquest Holsteins owner Kraig Konder and his wife, Maureen, will soon be hanging up the milkers, after being part of a five generation dairy legacy in the Glenwood City area. The farming began with Kraig’s great-grandparents, Francis (Frank) and Teophilia (Tillie Palewicz) Kondratowicz, both from Poland, who followed Tillie’s brother and sister, John Palewicz and Valeria (Palewicz) Bogut, to Glenwood City, after having had enough of the Pennsylvania coal mines. The couple came with their children, Anthony, Leo, Mary, and Frank Jr. (who changed the family name to Konder to be more “American”) looking for a better way of life.
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Education
Volume One

Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update

The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Local teen cleans gravestones

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 17-year-old Riley Gaetz said his family is interested in genealogy and likes to learn more about their family tree. So, when Riley was choosing a service project for Eagle Scouts, cleaning gravestones just seemed to fit. “So, when you’re looking at the graves, most of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Homeowners report storm damage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday night storms left some people in the Chippewa Valley cleaning up and many without power. There are dozens of reports of downed trees. A homeowner reports a tree was uprooted at a home near Dell’s Pond on the city’s northside. The homeowner...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Emmanuelle
cbs3duluth.com

Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged

DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide, arson for July Chippewa Falls house fire

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is charged in court after a house fire in Chippewa Falls on July 27 that killed one person. 58-year-old Scott Vaningan was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, arson of a building without the owner’s consent, mutilating a corpse and bail jumping in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#College#Uw Ec#Uw Eau Claire
winonapost.com

Roundabout opens at Hwy. 61/43 in Winona

The two-lane roundabout at highways 61 and 43 in Winona opened this morning. While traffic on Mankato Avenue north of Highway 61 was backed up in a sea of orange cones, cars and trucks were flowing freely through the new traffic circle at midday. By traffic count, the new roundabout is one of the busiest in the state. It’s the first and largest of four roundabouts planned for Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Three single-lane roundabouts are expected to open later this fall.
WINONA, MN
Volume One

The Best Eateries – and More! – in Menomonie

A whole slew of restaurants in the Menomonie area make flavor their middle name. Lucette Brewing Co. and Woodfire Eatery (910 Hudson Road) not only brews beer but also serves up some of the best eats in the Menomonie area. Try their Sweet Honey Love pizza, and fall in love with this restaurant on your own. Jake’s Supper Club (E5690 County Hwy. D) is known for can’t-miss specials. Try the sandwiches, steaks, and prime rib to get the full Menomonie experience. Log Jam Bar & Eatery (709 Broadway St. S.) takes third place for its laid-back vibe with casually delicious food, brews, and entertaining sports broadcasts in the back. An honorable mention goes to Ted’s Pizza Palace (306 Main St. E.), whose hand-crafted pizza pies and love for great food earned them a close fourth place.
MENOMONIE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County

An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
wwisradio.com

Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident

On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
news8000.com

Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County

CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
180
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy