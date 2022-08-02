Mattress recycling event is Saturday at Expo Center

EAU CLAIRE — Used mattresses and box springs that Eau Claire County residents want to get rid of can be recycled at a special event this weekend.

From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, a drop-off event hosted by Eau Claire County Recycling and Sustainability will be at the Eau Claire County Expo Center, 5530 Fairview Drive.

There is a $20 fee charged for recycling each item. Payment must be in check or credit card.

All mattresses and box springs collected on Saturday will be taken to 7 Rivers Recycling in La Crosse. They will be disassembled and separated into wood, metal, foam and other component pieces that can be recycled.

For more information, go online to co.eau-claire.wi.us/mattress.