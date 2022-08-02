ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods LIV Offer News

By Andrew Holleran
 2 days ago
G.W. Hayes
2d ago

This is the same Tige all of you were so hard on when he wrecked his car.Now you call him a hero, pretty sure he remembers the way so many wished him dead and called him every name in the book. So he likely doesn't care a lot about our opinion. He turned down bloody money , unlike your former President and all American Nicholson

big d
1d ago

That just shows you the respect Tiger Woods has how his parents raised him I like 90% of other black Athletes in this world who don’t even know who’s your daddy is

Debs
1d ago

Nice to know that Tiger has morals unlike trump and the other golfers who only care about money and greed

