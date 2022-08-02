ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Pajaro Valley Chamber honors 2022 awardees at annual gala

By Tony Nuñez
pajaronian.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pajaronian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pajaronian.com

Community Foundation donors raise $7 million for hospital

WATSONVILLE—Earlier this year, Santa Cruz County was presented with the challenging task of raising $67 million to purchase and subsequently save Watsonville Community Hospital (WCH). Since the February 2022 formation of the Pajaro Valley Health Care District (PVHCD)—an organization aiming to advocate for community-led, nonprofit health care services by...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Event brings mental health resources to Watsonville youth

WATSONVILLE—On Aug. 12, United Way of Santa Cruz County’s Youth Action Network and Jóvenes SANOS will host a pop-up event in Watsonville aiming to connect youth with mental health resources in their community. The event is part of Youth Action Network’s ongoing pop-up series, which has had...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Safe night out in Morgan Hill

Hundreds of Morgan Hill residents, volunteers and business owners spent their evening Tuesday getting to know each other and their local police officers and firefighters—on their own terms. The festivities were part of National Night Out, a nationwide “community building” public safety campaign that started in 1984 to encourage...
MORGAN HILL, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Fair Barns, Built in 1955, To Come Down

The Santa Cruz County Fair will look a little different this year. On July 19, the Santa Cruz County fair board voted 6-2 to take down the 67-year-old pig and sheep barns, which were declared unsafe by a state agency, and create temporary quarters for this year’s fair Sept. 14-18.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watsonville, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Pajaro, CA
Government
Watsonville, CA
Society
City
Pajaro, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Watsonville, CA
Government
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Society
benitolink.com

Section of Union Road to be renamed Cesar Chavez Way

Union Road between Airline Highway and Fairview Road will be renamed César Chávez Way. Photo by John Chadwell. Este articulo y toda la pagina de BenitoLink puede ser traducido en español con el botón de google translate, localizado arriba a la derecha y en mobil abajo antes de los anuncios.
HOLLISTER, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park

San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Structure Fire in Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, CALIF, (KION TV) UPDATE AT 4:38 PM: Scotts Valley PD confirmed to KION that the fire is now out, the fire department will remain on scene for cleanup. They still advise residents to avoid the area while the fire cleans up. ORIGNAL STORY Scotts Valley PD told KION that there is a structure The post Structure Fire in Scotts Valley appeared first on KION546.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister’s Veterans Auxiliary has been active for a decade

From left: Sgt. of Arms Angie Matas-Gay, Chaplain Lisa Casarez, 1st Vice Esther LePore, and 2nd Vice Desiree Osorio Allivato. Son holding his mother's banner as she retired after serving 20 years. Photo courtesy of Esther LePore. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. While the Veterans Auxiliary...
HOLLISTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#St Nicholas#Pajaro Valley Chamber#Soroptimist International#Girls Inc
kingcityrustler.com

Work begins on South Monterey County’s first inclusive park

SOLEDAD — City of Soledad and the Soledad City Council hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on July 16 to celebrate the construction of the first inclusive park in Soledad and in South Monterey County. The new park, temporarily known as Orchard Lane Park, includes custom playground equipment designed with child...
SOLEDAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
pajaronian.com

Summer slugging at Franich Park

WATSONVILLE—For two weeks, the District 39 Little League baseball organization used Franich Park to host a pair of the largest tournaments in Northern California. Twelve of the best teams from Hollister to Eureka battled in the Majors Section and NorCal All-Star tournaments on Ruso Field—home for Pajaro Valley Little League.
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe closing Sept. 7

Mission Cafe, a breakfast destination for San Juan Bautista residents and tourists alike, has lost its lease and will be vacating in less than two months. It’s the final act in an on-again, off-again series of negotiations with the Barragan family, owners of Golden Memorial Insurance, a BenitoLink sponsor, which has been going on for over a year.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
kingcityrustler.com

King City coffee shop hosts pies and pets

KING CITY — Rita Tavernetti and Lucy Jensen took part in the “Pies and Paws” event at Hestia coffee shop in King City on July 23. Tavernetti had her home-baked pies for sale, while Jensen was signing copies of her latest book, “The Rosebud and Her Brilliant Adventures.”
KING CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Drought-friendly lawn makeovers take root among Santa Clara County homeowners

SAN JOSE -- As the drought drags on, there is surging demand in Santa Clara County for rebates that pay you back for removing a water-thirsty lawn."I have so much more appreciation for the California native plants now," said Julie Garrett, who re-landscaped her front yard in San Jose.She used drought tolerant plants, and a patch of UC Verde buffalograss — a new alternative turf grass that can go long periods without water."It's very drought resistant. We only water it once every two weeks in the summer and not at all the rest of the year," Garrett said.The best part...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy