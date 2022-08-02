Pajaro Valley Chamber honors 2022 awardees at annual gala

pajaronian.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pajaronian.com
Community Foundation donors raise $7 million for hospital
WATSONVILLE—Earlier this year, Santa Cruz County was presented with the challenging task of raising $67 million to purchase and subsequently save Watsonville Community Hospital (WCH). Since the February 2022 formation of the Pajaro Valley Health Care District (PVHCD)—an organization aiming to advocate for community-led, nonprofit health care services by...
pajaronian.com
Event brings mental health resources to Watsonville youth
WATSONVILLE—On Aug. 12, United Way of Santa Cruz County’s Youth Action Network and Jóvenes SANOS will host a pop-up event in Watsonville aiming to connect youth with mental health resources in their community. The event is part of Youth Action Network’s ongoing pop-up series, which has had...
Morgan Hill Times
Safe night out in Morgan Hill
Hundreds of Morgan Hill residents, volunteers and business owners spent their evening Tuesday getting to know each other and their local police officers and firefighters—on their own terms. The festivities were part of National Night Out, a nationwide “community building” public safety campaign that started in 1984 to encourage...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Fair Barns, Built in 1955, To Come Down
The Santa Cruz County Fair will look a little different this year. On July 19, the Santa Cruz County fair board voted 6-2 to take down the 67-year-old pig and sheep barns, which were declared unsafe by a state agency, and create temporary quarters for this year’s fair Sept. 14-18.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
benitolink.com
Section of Union Road to be renamed Cesar Chavez Way
Union Road between Airline Highway and Fairview Road will be renamed César Chávez Way. Photo by John Chadwell. Este articulo y toda la pagina de BenitoLink puede ser traducido en español con el botón de google translate, localizado arriba a la derecha y en mobil abajo antes de los anuncios.
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Structure Fire in Scotts Valley
SCOTTS VALLEY, CALIF, (KION TV) UPDATE AT 4:38 PM: Scotts Valley PD confirmed to KION that the fire is now out, the fire department will remain on scene for cleanup. They still advise residents to avoid the area while the fire cleans up. ORIGNAL STORY Scotts Valley PD told KION that there is a structure The post Structure Fire in Scotts Valley appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister’s Veterans Auxiliary has been active for a decade
From left: Sgt. of Arms Angie Matas-Gay, Chaplain Lisa Casarez, 1st Vice Esther LePore, and 2nd Vice Desiree Osorio Allivato. Son holding his mother's banner as she retired after serving 20 years. Photo courtesy of Esther LePore. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. While the Veterans Auxiliary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Cruz County farmers markets: The definitive guide to locations, vendors and shopping tips
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
kingcityrustler.com
Work begins on South Monterey County’s first inclusive park
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad and the Soledad City Council hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on July 16 to celebrate the construction of the first inclusive park in Soledad and in South Monterey County. The new park, temporarily known as Orchard Lane Park, includes custom playground equipment designed with child...
kingcityrustler.com
South Monterey County Joint Union High School District announces change in leadership
KING CITY — South Monterey County Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees has appointed Tim Vanoli as interim superintendent effective immediately, following the resignation of Superintendent Jordan Mulder. Mulder, who had agreed to serve as superintendent for a three-year term beginning in February, resigned from the position...
Thinking outside of the (big) box: Capitola Mall leans into local
A half-century after opening, the Capitola Mall still hosts familiar national chain stores like Macy's, Target and Kohl's. But with a redevelopment on the horizon, 50% of the mall's businesses are now locally owned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
santaclaranews.org
Orientation Tonight and Drawing Next Week for 194 Affordable Apartments in Santa Clara’s Tasman East
New affordable apartments will be available in Santa Clara’s Tasman East to households making between $59,000 and $91,020 annually. Tonight at 6 p.m., the City and HouseKeys will host an orientation for St. Anton Tasman Properties. To register for the Zoom webinar go to this site. Next week, there...
KSBW.com
Hundreds of eager shoppers attended Moss Landing's 50th Annual Street Fair
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Moss Landing’s 50th Annual Street Fair took place Sunday. People from all over the Central Coast came to find hidden gems and treasures. “The search. The hunt. And the sale,” says Jim, owner of Trader Jim’s. Hundreds of eager shoppers could...
Residents file lawsuit against San Jose over construction of new Whole Foods
The city of San Jose is facing a lawsuit from a group of residents following proposed plans to build a new Whole Foods. The Citizens for Inclusive Development is alleging that San Jose is in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act.
pajaronian.com
Summer slugging at Franich Park
WATSONVILLE—For two weeks, the District 39 Little League baseball organization used Franich Park to host a pair of the largest tournaments in Northern California. Twelve of the best teams from Hollister to Eureka battled in the Majors Section and NorCal All-Star tournaments on Ruso Field—home for Pajaro Valley Little League.
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe closing Sept. 7
Mission Cafe, a breakfast destination for San Juan Bautista residents and tourists alike, has lost its lease and will be vacating in less than two months. It’s the final act in an on-again, off-again series of negotiations with the Barragan family, owners of Golden Memorial Insurance, a BenitoLink sponsor, which has been going on for over a year.
kingcityrustler.com
King City coffee shop hosts pies and pets
KING CITY — Rita Tavernetti and Lucy Jensen took part in the “Pies and Paws” event at Hestia coffee shop in King City on July 23. Tavernetti had her home-baked pies for sale, while Jensen was signing copies of her latest book, “The Rosebud and Her Brilliant Adventures.”
Drought-friendly lawn makeovers take root among Santa Clara County homeowners
SAN JOSE -- As the drought drags on, there is surging demand in Santa Clara County for rebates that pay you back for removing a water-thirsty lawn."I have so much more appreciation for the California native plants now," said Julie Garrett, who re-landscaped her front yard in San Jose.She used drought tolerant plants, and a patch of UC Verde buffalograss — a new alternative turf grass that can go long periods without water."It's very drought resistant. We only water it once every two weeks in the summer and not at all the rest of the year," Garrett said.The best part...
Comments / 0