Atlanta City Council unanimously votes to donate to women's reproductive health nonprofit

Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, club owners blast Atlanta leaders over proposed nuisance club law
ATLANTA - The effort to strengthen the nuisance law in the city of Atlanta is in jeopardy. The sponsor, Atlanta City Council member Dustin Hillis, admitted on Monday wavering support for the measure forced him to send his paper back to committee for more discussion. Club owners and entertainers showed...
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
Gwinnett County Schools begin year with new safety measures, cafeteria food
Gwinnett County Schools, Georgia's largest school system, is starting its new school year with new safety and security measures in play. The district also has a new plan for serving millions of meals to students with restaurant-inspired food.
Atlanta named 2nd 'buggiest' city in United States, survey finds
ATLANTA - If you've been annoyed by uninvited pests like mosquitos, ants, and other bugs, you're not alone if you live in Georgia. According to a new survey by Thumbtack, an app used by homeowners to connect to local service professionals, Atlanta is the second-buggiest city in the United States.
Family Dollar issues massive national recall on drug and self-care items
ATLANTA - Discount shopping is part of most family budgets, particularly these days. And, one popular retailer announced a recall of more than 400 products. The voluntary recall by Family Dollar includes drugs and personal care products like toothpaste, pain relievers, and cold medicines. If you shop at Family Dollar...
Flags ordered at half-staff Thursday to honor beloved Fairburn police officer
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Flags over the Georgia Capitol will be lowered on Thursday to honor a beloved Fairburn police sergeant, who was killed in a car crash last week. Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, will be honored on the day of his Celebration of Life and a week after being killed in a car accident in Douglas County.
Top city leaders reach out to Adamsville residents after deadly Atlanta park shooting
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are following several leads in a deadly shooting that took place in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Tuesday night. Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and other city leaders met with residents on Wednesday for a walk-and-talk at Wilson Mill Park to answer questions and address their concerns about safety.
With masks optional in most schools, should your student wear one? A pediatrician weighs in
ATLANTA - As students across north Georgia head back to class, pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu of Children's Medical Group in Decatur says her practice is busy. "I'm seeing a ton of COVID right now," Dr. Shu says. So, it is not surprising the one thing Dr. Shu says she is...
Metro Atlanta street racing persists despite attempted crackdowns
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta police departments are trying to crack down on dangerous street racers, but some criminals are still finding ways to shut down intersections. One driver was trapped in the chaos Sunday evening in DeKalb County and recorded video of what she saw happening. Nicole Anderson's...
Children of fallen metro Atlanta officer get police escort on first days of school
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Several police officers helped children of a Fairburn officer killed in a car crash navigate an emotional first day of school. Law enforcement honored fallen Fairburn Police Department officer Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree's memory by taking his son to school on his first day of first grade and his daughter on her first day of high school.
Black-owned small businesses get a unique boost from Atlanta BeltLine
ATLANTA - A group of metro Atlanta business owners are turning their dreams into reality — and doing it in a place known more for recreation than for work. Six minority-owned businesses are now housed along the Atlanta BeltLine thanks to a pilot program called BeltLine MarketPlace. A partnership between Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and The Village Market — which supports Black-owned businesses and promotes entrepreneurship — the program aims to give business owners an affordable place from which to sell their goods and connect with customers. And that affordable place is one of two clusters of custom-made shipping containers installed along the popular Atlanta BeltLine (which welcomes roughly two million visitors per year).
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
Community leaders hold walk-through after deadly park shooting
Members of one southwest Atlanta community gathered the evening after a deadly shooting at Wilson Mill Park. They were joined by top brass from the Atlanta Police Department and members of the Atlanta City Council.
Georgia teen uses dance to cope with vision-altering autoimmune disorder
Atlanta - Kimora Barker feels like she was born to dance. "Speaking through it, that's that I like to do I like to speak through my dancing," Barker says. "It helps me not only express things, but, yeah, it helps a lot." It's helping the Morrow. 16-year-old cope with a...
Athens mother desperate to find son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 26-year-old missing man living with mental disabilities. Alize Woodall's mother said the nightmare began in June 2020. A car hit Woodall along West Broad Street in Athens. That driver stopped, but a second driver ran over his head and kept going. His mother said a mental breakdown weeks ago resulting from that injury separated him from his family.
Athens man missing after leaving Norcross mental health facility last month
It has been nearly a month since Alize Woodall checked himself out of Lakeview Behavioral Health in Norcross. He has not been seen or heard from since, his family says.
Ex-University of West Georgia professor accused of murdering student denied bond
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A Carroll County judge has denied bond for the University of West Georgia professor accused of shooting a freshman to death in a parking deck over the weekend. Investigators say shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Carrollton police were called to investigate the death of 18-year-old Anna...
Missing Atlanta woman last seen at Peachtree Street apartment complex
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing woman who has been missing for multiple days. According to the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments on the 1600 block of Peachtree Street on Saturday, July 30.
Police search for Gwinnett County woman considered 'critical missing person'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing woman who is without her medication. Ma’Nique Prayer left her Gwinnett County home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Gwinnett County police said she was walking. She has not been seen since. Prayer was last seen...
