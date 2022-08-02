Atlanta City Council unanimously votes to donate to women's reproductive health nonprofit

ATLANTA - A group of metro Atlanta business owners are turning their dreams into reality — and doing it in a place known more for recreation than for work. Six minority-owned businesses are now housed along the Atlanta BeltLine thanks to a pilot program called BeltLine MarketPlace. A partnership between Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and The Village Market — which supports Black-owned businesses and promotes entrepreneurship — the program aims to give business owners an affordable place from which to sell their goods and connect with customers. And that affordable place is one of two clusters of custom-made shipping containers installed along the popular Atlanta BeltLine (which welcomes roughly two million visitors per year).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO