ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

17 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]

By Yasmin Young
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wblk.com

Comments / 7

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for possession of heroin, meth & outstanding warrants

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Gowanda on Monday for outstanding warrants in Erie County and the City of Buffalo. Following his arrest, a search of his residence reportedly resulted in the recovery of several narcotics. Ethan McHale was pulled over by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies after leaving his residence on […]
GOWANDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Black Hair#Francisco Santiago#Law Enforcement#License Registration
chautauquatoday.com

Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man

A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
LOCKPORT, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gowanda man faces multiple drug-related charges and warrants

A Gowanda man who was being served warrants from the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the city of Buffalo is now facing multiple drug-related charges. The Erie County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrived at a residence in Gowanda to serve the warrants to 24-year-old Ethan McHale at about 9:00 PM Monday. Deputies observed McHale leave the residence and initiated a traffic stop on Edgewood Drive. McHale was arrested and taken into custody for the outstanding warrants. A search discovered three hypodermic needles which, according to McHale, contained a mixture of heroin, meth, and other substances. Deputies also found two baggies of crystal meth and a glass pipe. McHale was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic and criminal possession of a stimulant. He is also facing two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle. Deputies transported McHale to the Erie County Holding Center to await arraignment and court appearances for the warrants.
GOWANDA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sinclairville man charged with attempted assault

A Sinclairville man has been charged with attempted assault in the 3rd degree after an incident on Main Street in Sinclairville Monday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 12:30 pm, and an investigation determined that 31-year-old Ronald Duman, Jr. allegedly struck another individual. Deputies transported Duman to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
wnynewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Threatening To Hit Person With A Baseball Bat

CASSADAGA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old is facing charges after threatening to hit a person with a baseball bat at a Chautauqua County residence. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to 8248 Griswold Road near Cassadaga around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate the alleged threat.
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish

A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

14-year-old Sante Ekiss missing from City of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old boy from the City of Tonawanda is missing. Sante Ekiss was reportedly last seen Saturday around 9 p.m. in a red hoodie, red hat, black jeans and white sneakers. According to Tonawanda Police, he is around 5’4″ tall and 110 lbs. He may also be in the North Tonawanda […]
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy