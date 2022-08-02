17 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]

wblk.com
A Shoplifting Incident In WNY Leads To A High-Speed Police Chase
Four shoplifting suspects led police on a high-speed chase in Niagara County. What began as most likely a misdemeanor crime quickly turned into a felonious and dangerous situation. According to Saland Law PC,. The most common criminal charge for shoplifting in New York is Petit Larceny, PL 155.25, which is...
Shoplifting suspects who led high-speed chase caught in Medina, NCSO says
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men and a woman are in custody after a shoplifting incident in Niagara County resulted in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening, according to the County Sheriff’s office. At the time of the chase, a Niagara County official told News 4’s Tara Lynch that spike strips were used in an attempt […]
Asha's Farm Sanctuary owner arrested for grand larceny of cows, arraigned in Niagara County court
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The owner of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows to their owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane was arrested for third-degree grand larceny (a class "D" felony). She was arraigned at the Niagara County Correctional Facility in front...
Man arrested for possession of heroin, meth & outstanding warrants
GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Gowanda on Monday for outstanding warrants in Erie County and the City of Buffalo. Following his arrest, a search of his residence reportedly resulted in the recovery of several narcotics. Ethan McHale was pulled over by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies after leaving his residence on […]
Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man
A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
NYSP looking for suspect in Cattaraugus County casino armed robbery
According to police, he left on foot with cash in the shopping bag, as well as a cashier drawer with additional cash.
4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to assault and gun charges from three crimes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing up to 37 years in prison following a guilty plea on assault and gun charges from three separate crimes. 27-year-old Wayne A. Smothers pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of assault. Police say that on […]
Gowanda man faces multiple drug-related charges and warrants
A Gowanda man who was being served warrants from the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the city of Buffalo is now facing multiple drug-related charges. The Erie County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrived at a residence in Gowanda to serve the warrants to 24-year-old Ethan McHale at about 9:00 PM Monday. Deputies observed McHale leave the residence and initiated a traffic stop on Edgewood Drive. McHale was arrested and taken into custody for the outstanding warrants. A search discovered three hypodermic needles which, according to McHale, contained a mixture of heroin, meth, and other substances. Deputies also found two baggies of crystal meth and a glass pipe. McHale was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic and criminal possession of a stimulant. He is also facing two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle. Deputies transported McHale to the Erie County Holding Center to await arraignment and court appearances for the warrants.
BPD investigating shooting on Bailey and Davidson Ave
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Bailey and Davidson Avenue.
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
Sinclairville man charged with attempted assault
A Sinclairville man has been charged with attempted assault in the 3rd degree after an incident on Main Street in Sinclairville Monday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 12:30 pm, and an investigation determined that 31-year-old Ronald Duman, Jr. allegedly struck another individual. Deputies transported Duman to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Reckless Driver Gets 5 to 15 Year Prison Sentence for Causing Fatal Crash
BUFFALO, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 24-year-old...
Williamsville Dentist Gets 45 Days in Jail for Touching Female Patient During Appointment
WLLIAMNSVILLE, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 75-year-old...
Deputies at Erie County Holding Center prevent suicide
No injuries were reported when he was evaluated by medical personnel.
Man Accused Of Threatening To Hit Person With A Baseball Bat
CASSADAGA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old is facing charges after threatening to hit a person with a baseball bat at a Chautauqua County residence. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to 8248 Griswold Road near Cassadaga around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate the alleged threat.
Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish
A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
West Seneca Man Charged In Horrific Fatal Stabbing On Edson Street
A man has been charged for grisly stabbing death in West Seneca. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 24-year-old man was arraigned on Saturday afternoon by West Seneca Town Court Justice Shannon Filbert. Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arrested on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.
Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
14-year-old Sante Ekiss missing from City of Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old boy from the City of Tonawanda is missing. Sante Ekiss was reportedly last seen Saturday around 9 p.m. in a red hoodie, red hat, black jeans and white sneakers. According to Tonawanda Police, he is around 5’4″ tall and 110 lbs. He may also be in the North Tonawanda […]
