Ice T to open marijuana dispensary in Jersey City

PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is celebrating the opening of their restaurant in Paterson. The owners had a long journey to get there after escaping their native war-torn Syria six years ago.CBS2's Astrid Martinez has more on how the nine siblings were able to make their American dream come true.At a newly opened Middle Eastern restaurant, patience and perseverance are the main ingredients."It's not easy to open your own business in America, so I work very hard," said Toufki Alzouabi, co-owner of Houran Restaurant."Open my restaurant is my dream," co-owner Mohammad Al-Khawald added.The restaurant is named after the...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO