Jersey City, NJ

Ice T to open marijuana dispensary in Jersey City

By FOX 5 NY Staff
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Ice-T is opening a weed dispensary less than 30 minutes outside of NYC this fall

Celebrities are officially entering the local cannabis market, an inevitable result of the legalization of weed in both New Jersey and New York. Rapper and actor Ice-T is one of the first well-known personalities to claim his stake in the industry. The star of Law & Order has received a cannabis license by his native State of New Jersey and will open his own 5,000-square-feet dispensary in Jersey City, just a few miles from midtown Manhattan, this fall.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Celebrations planned all over Jersey City for JC Pride Month

Time to show your colors again as the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival celebrates 21 years of diversity in the Hudson County community. Jersey City festival is one of the largest Pride festivals in the northeast with a month-long celebration, which begins this week, and leads up to the Pride Festival celebration on Aug. 27.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets

The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color

EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Immigrants realize American dream, open restaurant in Paterson, N.J.

PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is celebrating the opening of their restaurant in Paterson. The owners had a long journey to get there after escaping their native war-torn Syria six years ago.CBS2's Astrid Martinez has more on how the nine siblings were able to make their American dream come true.At a newly opened Middle Eastern restaurant, patience and perseverance are the main ingredients."It's not easy to open your own business in America, so I work very hard," said Toufki Alzouabi, co-owner of Houran Restaurant."Open my restaurant is my dream," co-owner Mohammad Al-Khawald added.The restaurant is named after the...
PATERSON, NJ
Entertainment
Politics
It’s ‘Back to School’ for Newark Residents Seeking Careers in Union Construction

Twelve members of New Jersey’s first Pathways to Apprenticeship (P2A) class are presently working to complete LIUNA’s 80-hour General Construction Course, the introductory safety and skills training required of all new apprentices before being dispatched to work for the union’s signatory employers. All training is offered by ANSI-accredited instructors at LIUNA’s Monroe Township-based facility. As always, training is offered to members free-of-charge through the union’s Construction Craft Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Fund of New Jersey and Delaware (CCLTAF NJ/DE), the joint labor-management fund of LIUNA in New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
After being gunned down at 19, Jersey City man enhanced lives by being organ donor

After tragically being gunned down at 19 years old, a Jersey City man enhanced dozens of lives by being an organ and tissue donor, the NJ Sharing Network revealed. “Jordan [Herron]’s legacy will live on forever. He exemplified the giving spirit that exists in our diverse communities throughout New Jersey,” NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joseph S. Roth said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY

