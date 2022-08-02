Ice T to open marijuana dispensary in Jersey City

www.fox29.com
Sale of multi-housing community in Jersey City; MFHN announces appointments | Business Notes
JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has closed the $31.9 million sale of Solaris Lofts, a 72-unit, newly constructed, boutique multi-housing community located within the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood in Jersey City. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, PERE. Beachwold Residential LLC acquired the asset. Solaris Lofts, which...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Ice-T is opening a weed dispensary less than 30 minutes outside of NYC this fall
Celebrities are officially entering the local cannabis market, an inevitable result of the legalization of weed in both New Jersey and New York. Rapper and actor Ice-T is one of the first well-known personalities to claim his stake in the industry. The star of Law & Order has received a cannabis license by his native State of New Jersey and will open his own 5,000-square-feet dispensary in Jersey City, just a few miles from midtown Manhattan, this fall.
Celebrations planned all over Jersey City for JC Pride Month
Time to show your colors again as the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival celebrates 21 years of diversity in the Hudson County community. Jersey City festival is one of the largest Pride festivals in the northeast with a month-long celebration, which begins this week, and leads up to the Pride Festival celebration on Aug. 27.
Jalopnik
NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets
The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
hudsoncountyview.com
Weehawken pool will have 1 session for non-residents who register after squabble with DEP
The Weehawken Township Pool will be open for one morning session to non-residents who register in advance after a squabble with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, who took issue with the fact that the project was funded with state dollars. “Please be advised that the township pool policy...
Despite nearly $200K income and a home, Jersey City councilwoman lives in income-restricted apartment complex
The Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a hit-and-run firestorm lives in an apartment complex intended for low- to moderate income families, even though she earns nearly $200,000 annually from two taxpayer-funded jobs and also owns a home in the city. According to the police crash report and election...
Immigrants realize American dream, open restaurant in Paterson, N.J.
PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is celebrating the opening of their restaurant in Paterson. The owners had a long journey to get there after escaping their native war-torn Syria six years ago.CBS2's Astrid Martinez has more on how the nine siblings were able to make their American dream come true.At a newly opened Middle Eastern restaurant, patience and perseverance are the main ingredients."It's not easy to open your own business in America, so I work very hard," said Toufki Alzouabi, co-owner of Houran Restaurant."Open my restaurant is my dream," co-owner Mohammad Al-Khawald added.The restaurant is named after the...
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
New Jersey communities celebrate National Night Out
The event – which takes place every Aug 2. – had nearly 200 towns celebrating in New Jersey .
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
insidernj.com
It’s ‘Back to School’ for Newark Residents Seeking Careers in Union Construction
Twelve members of New Jersey’s first Pathways to Apprenticeship (P2A) class are presently working to complete LIUNA’s 80-hour General Construction Course, the introductory safety and skills training required of all new apprentices before being dispatched to work for the union’s signatory employers. All training is offered by ANSI-accredited instructors at LIUNA’s Monroe Township-based facility. As always, training is offered to members free-of-charge through the union’s Construction Craft Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Fund of New Jersey and Delaware (CCLTAF NJ/DE), the joint labor-management fund of LIUNA in New Jersey.
National Night Out aims to build trust between police and communities
Communities across the country marked the National Night Out Against Crime, an annual event focused on promoting the relationship between police and the communities they serve.
hudsoncountyview.com
After being gunned down at 19, Jersey City man enhanced lives by being organ donor
After tragically being gunned down at 19 years old, a Jersey City man enhanced dozens of lives by being an organ and tissue donor, the NJ Sharing Network revealed. “Jordan [Herron]’s legacy will live on forever. He exemplified the giving spirit that exists in our diverse communities throughout New Jersey,” NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joseph S. Roth said in a statement.
Research shows the most sought-after coupon in NJ is this…
As a state, it’s not surprising that we Google coupons almost more than any other state in the country. In fact, we come in second in the entire country when it comes to using Coupons. And it’s no wonder. We are probably the most strapped for cash with all...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program
The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
New York City Cops Attacked by Glass Bottles, Projectiles at Dominican Day Parade
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers were attacked by a mob of...
