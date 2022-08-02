Weather live with Tom Atkins at the Cochranton Community Fair

www.yourerie.com
Nicholas Amabile Memorial Poker Run returning Aug. 13
ELLWOOD CITY – The annual Nicholas “Austin” Amabile Memorial Poker Run will be held on Aug. 13. The event pays tribute to the life of the late Nicholas “Austin” Amabile, a graduate of Shenango High School who was killed on Aug. 17, 2017, at the age of 19, in a motorcycle accident.

Skydive Fest 2022 is coming to Skydive PA in Grove City (Details & Itinerary)
Skydive Fest will be held August 5th-7th at SkyDive PA in Grove City. This event is the perfect opportunity to view thrilling skydiving formations and have an unforgettable experience in Mercer County!. Action-Packed Fun for the Whole Family!. This event will feature educational presentations, helicopter rides, a large formation skydives,...
Meadville community gathers to pray for missing Crawford County woman
Efforts to bring Candice Caffas home continue Wednesday, but this time with a moving service. Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a […]

JET Pet: Kerchak
Meet Kerchak! This 2-month-old kitten is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society. Kerchak is your typical, fun-loving kitten and is very affectionate. He would do well in any home setting. For more information, you’re asked to call the Erie Humane Society at (814) 835-8331 or visit their...

Cannons return to downtown Girard following restoration
Cannons return to downtown Girard following restoration. Erie High renovations to be complete by start of …. Timeline: Biden analyzed intelligence on al-Zawahiri …. Erie County reporting low numbers for those boosted …. Late night fire damages Cambridge Springs house. Who was Ayman al-Zawahiri? | NewsNation Prime. Couple seeks answers...

Moraine State Park Regatta This Weekend
Portersville — The 23rd Annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA) on August 5-7. The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The Regatta lasts Friday 4:00-8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of over 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.

Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
Semi-truck blocks portion of Route 18 in Greenville
A portion of Route 18 in Greenville is closed due to a malfunctioning semi-truck.
Portion of I-80, SR 11 to close Tuesday for repairs
The closure is expected to last through 1 a.m. Aug. 3.

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
Small plane veers off runway, into trees in Venango County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FAA is investigating after a small plane veered off the runway and into some trees in Venango County.The agency told KDKA-TV that it happened after the single-engine plane landed on a grass strip near Cranberry, Venango County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.It is not clear if anyone was hurt.
Longtime Valley judge passes away
Judge Francis Fornelli served as the President Judge in the court of common pleas for over 20 years.
One of Youngstown’s oldest homes is renovated, for sale
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation has renovated one of the city's oldest houses and it's now up for sale.
Late night fire damages Cambridge Springs house
A fire damaged a house in Cambridge Springs late Monday night. Calls for a structure fire went out around 11:15 p.m. in the 22000 block of Yankee Hill Road. According to firefighters on the scene, the fire started in the garage and spread to the house. Crews were able to put out the fire with […]

Newsmaker- Erie Gives Day Preview
Erie Gives Day is a day where everyone can be a philanthropist, simply by making a gift of $25 or more to their favorite nonprofit or profits. Karen Bilowith, President and CEO of the Erie Community Foundation, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss Erie Gives 2022. For more information...
Youngstown home condemned; cats rescued
One cat was found dead and others were rescued from what was described by humane agents as a cat-hoarding situation in Youngstown.
Three new stores coming to Grove City Outlets
Starbucks Coffee will open in late August, Versona will open on August 25 and Forever 21 will open in the fall.

Prayer Service Held for Missing, Endangered Crawford County Woman
A missing, endangered Crawford County woman was the focus of a prayer vigil Wednesday morning. The community gathered for the prayer service for Candice Caffas at New Beginnings Church on Leslie Rd. in Meadville. Police said Caffas, 34, ran away from her Union Township home July 15. Several search efforts...
Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids
It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones.

Long Term Lane Closures for Interstate 80 Paving Project in Jefferson and Clarion Counties
INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to long term lane closures on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 78: Brookville to Exit 70: Strattanville in Jefferson and Clarion Counties starting August 8, 2022. This paving project on Interstate 80 includes milling, patching,...
