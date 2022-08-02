ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochranton, PA

Weather live with Tom Atkins at the Cochranton Community Fair

 2 days ago
visitmercercountypa.com

Skydive Fest 2022 is coming to Skydive PA in Grove City (Details & Itinerary)

Skydive Fest will be held August 5th-7th at SkyDive PA in Grove City. This event is the perfect opportunity to view thrilling skydiving formations and have an unforgettable experience in Mercer County!. Action-Packed Fun for the Whole Family!. This event will feature educational presentations, helicopter rides, a large formation skydives,...
GROVE CITY, PA
yourerie

JET Pet: Kerchak

Meet Kerchak! This 2-month-old kitten is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society. Kerchak is your typical, fun-loving kitten and is very affectionate. He would do well in any home setting. For more information, you’re asked to call the Erie Humane Society at (814) 835-8331 or visit their...
ERIE, PA
City
Cambridge Springs, PA
City
Cochranton, PA
City
Russell, PA
yourerie

Cannons return to downtown Girard following restoration

Cannons return to downtown Girard following restoration. Erie High renovations to be complete by start of …. Timeline: Biden analyzed intelligence on al-Zawahiri …. Erie County reporting low numbers for those boosted …. Late night fire damages Cambridge Springs house. Who was Ayman al-Zawahiri? | NewsNation Prime. Couple seeks answers...
GIRARD, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Moraine State Park Regatta This Weekend

Portersville — The 23rd Annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA) on August 5-7. The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The Regatta lasts Friday 4:00-8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of over 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway

The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
metromonthly.net

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
#National Night Out#Litter#Late Night
YourErie

Late night fire damages Cambridge Springs house

A fire damaged a house in Cambridge Springs late Monday night. Calls for a structure fire went out around 11:15 p.m. in the 22000 block of Yankee Hill Road. According to firefighters on the scene, the fire started in the garage and spread to the house. Crews were able to put out the fire with […]
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
yourerie

Newsmaker- Erie Gives Day Preview

Erie Gives Day is a day where everyone can be a philanthropist, simply by making a gift of $25 or more to their favorite nonprofit or profits. Karen Bilowith, President and CEO of the Erie Community Foundation, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss Erie Gives 2022. For more information...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Prayer Service Held for Missing, Endangered Crawford County Woman

A missing, endangered Crawford County woman was the focus of a prayer vigil Wednesday morning. The community gathered for the prayer service for Candice Caffas at New Beginnings Church on Leslie Rd. in Meadville. Police said Caffas, 34, ran away from her Union Township home July 15. Several search efforts...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

