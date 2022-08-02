Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry

www.wlox.com
WLOX
MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries. We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state. The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you...
WLOX
Singing River Health execs call retirees to the table, discuss potential sale
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the decision is made to sell or to keep Singing River Health System, the executive team is calling all its retirees to the table for a discussion. The health care group held a closed meeting Tuesday at the Pascagoula Senior Center. About 50 people from...
NOLA.com
Ochsner finalizes merger with Mississippi health system, adding 7 hospitals to network
Ochsner Health System has finalized its merger with a hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama. On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health. Ochsner, based in New Orleans, and Rush, based in Meridian, Mississippi, announced in June 2021 they intended to merge. Updated names and branding to...
WLOX
Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A valuable public amenity has been created without using public money. Bayou View Elementary in Gulfport officially opened its new walkway on its grounds thanks to the Parent Teacher Association. The new asphalt oval pathway may not be an Olympic track, but it can serve as...
Mississippi man pulls in 104-pound monster catfish on weekend fishing trip
A Mississippi man pulled out the catch of a lifetime when he caught a 104-pound catfish this weekend. Pictures of the catfish were posted on social media showing Brookhaven fisherman Christopher Halley carrying the behemoth in his arms. …. …. The website Dark Horse Press reports that Halley made the...
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
fox40jackson.com
General Manager of WLBT promoted to Regional Vice President
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Vice President and General Manager of WLBT will soon be taking an expanded role within Gray Television. Gray Television announced Ted Fortenberry’s promotion to Regional Vice President on Tuesday, overseeing Gray’s television stations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. The...
WLOX
Merit Health Biloxi celebrates nurse’s 30 years on the job
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Mayor Fofo Gilich proclaimed August 3rd “Ira Fay Day” in Biloxi. Ira Fay is an employee at Merit Health Biloxi, and Gilich has known her since the 1960s. “We grew up together, literally,” Gilich said. “I graduated in 1965. She graduated in 1967....
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: South Mississippi lending a hand for Kentuckians devastated by flooding
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
WLOX
Elliott Homes developing new homes with a view at Diamondhead’s The Club
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 50 homes will soon be built around The Club at Diamondhead golf course. The first 13 homes, or phase one, could be completed by December. “We’re rolling out a new product at Elliott Homes,” said Elliott Homes’ new home advisor Jason Train. “We’re rolling out gorgeous homes with all of the amenities already included. Two sizes, one as small as 1,400 square feet and one as large as 1,900 square feet.”
Eleven food establishments — including a college concession stand — cited in latest Mississippi restaurant inspections. Here’s the list.
In the last full week of July, 11 restaurants and eateries received the lowest health inspection grade that the Mississippi Department of Health gives to restaurants, bakeries, school cafeterias and other eating establishments. The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 24 and July 30 were:...
WLOX
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Higher prices at the grocery store impact all of us, and here in Mississippi, more tax gets tacked onto that bill than in any other state in the country. “We believe cutting the grocery tax in half is a tremendous benefit to our citizens,” said Speaker...
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
WLOX
Biloxi nonprofit hosts free resource fair for homeless people
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that Mississippi is soon opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. But that doesn’t mean the need isn’t there. One outreach group in Biloxi said its phones have been ringing off the hook lately with people searching for rental and utility assistance.
Singing River Electric donates peanut butter to George, Greene Co. food pantries
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Singing River Electric donated nearly 100 jars of peanut butter to Mississippi food pantries this week. An employee and member drive took place last month with 11 electric cooperatives across the state, according to a news release. Donations in southeast Mississippi were distributed to Love Thy Neighbor in Lucedale, Turner-Duvall Retirement […]
WLOX
Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi
Airbnb Responded After A TikToker Called Out A Former Slave Cabin Being Rented In Mississippi
A man on TikTok called out a Mississippi Airbnb listing that was once a slave cabin, and his viewers were just as appalled as he was. The video was published on July 28 and swift action followed. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation gives individual farmers a voice
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving individual farmers a bigger voice when it comes to policies that affect them, that’s part of the mission of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. Mike McCormick, president of the organization, was in Columbus today briefing business and community leaders on some of the...
wxxv25.com
Coast nonprofit helps control cat population
A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
