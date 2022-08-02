Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out

wpde.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
This SC Native Went From "Homeless to Multimillionaire"Kennardo G. JamesMullins, SC
DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Conway Police Department hosts the annual National Night Out event
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out event Tuesday at the Smith-Jones Community Center. Officers from Conway and deputies from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office participated. The family-focused event aimed at growing the relationship between law enforcement and the community featured free food, drinks and music, and activities […]
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
City of Florence begins project to tear down blighted, abandoned homes in neighborhoods
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Abandoned homes that plagued Florence neighborhoods are coming down. The city of Florence will use $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to tear down abandoned homes with the goal of reducing crimes, promoting health and safety, and beautifying the neighborhoods. The first set of...
Former Myrtle Beach Pavilion site to host fall gospel festival featuring Grammy winners
MYRTLE BEACH — The site of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion continues to host regional and national events since its 2006 closure, and this time it is a gospel festival going into its fourth year. Slated for Sept. 2-3, the Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Festival will feature...
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
‘It’s just not peaceful’: South Carolina town dealing with unkept cemetery
"I used to be able to come out here and just sit and talk with my dad," Katie Cruz said.
Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
Bond hearing held in Florence County for murder suspect Semori McKnight
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond hearing was held Wednesday morning in Florence County for a man charged in a 2020 murder. Semori McKnight is charged with murder in the March 25, 2020, killing of Shawn Gibson on Byrd Street in Timmonsville. The hearing ended without a decision by the judge. Count on New13 for […]
Jersey Mike's opens in The Market Common area; Free sub with donation to SOS Care
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new Jersey Mike’s Subs location is now open in The Market Common area in Myrtle Beach. To celebrate the grand opening, they’re offering a free sub with a donation to SOS Care. SOS Care is a disability service provider for families...
Parents complain new drop off procedure at Florence school is causing major headaches
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents complained about the new drop-off procedure at a Florence school. They are complaining the new drop-off procedure at Southside Middle School in Florence is causing major problems for them, including being late for work. However, the school posted an updated set of rules...
Timmonsville police honor fallen officer killed 68 years ago for National Night Out
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — During the National Night Out Tuesday, Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden honored 35-year-old Lucious Victor Jenerette, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25, 1954, at the Timmonsville town park. McFadden said he wanted to do something to honor Jenerette's...
No arrest made after hours-long standoff, 2 schools lockdown in Marion County: Police
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Parents said students have been released after Johnakin Middle and Marion High Schools were on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown came following police activity in the area of Euclid Street, according to officials. Police were surrounding a house on Euclid Street with a subject...
Ohio man returns to Myrtle Beach with family after fulfilling dying wish for dream wedding
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Three months after an Ohio man traveled with his wife and children for his dying wish, a dream wedding in Myrtle Beach, they have returned to celebrate a miraculous milestone. With the help of his doctors and a group of complete strangers, Hunter Knisley...
Horry County’s special needs stickers help with peace of mind
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is issuing “special needs stickers” to first responders for service calls. It’s a new approach to handling special needs in Horry County. Safety and peace of mind are things all families value, including those with people with...
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most. Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
Investigation underway into Robeson County shooting on Lovette Road, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Lovette Road in Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a subject shot. Investigators have identified...
Power outages impacting homes, schools in South Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy is reporting a power outage Wednesday afternoon that's impacting about 1,100 homes, businesses and schools. South Florence High School's Facebook page said they're experiencing a temporary power outage. It said "students are being held in their third-period classes until further notice." NEW: Investigation...
NMB Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies, attorneys say 'violence was preventable'
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a shooting at a North Myrtle Beach restaurant last Thursday has died, according to a statement from the family and attorneys. According to the statement, Quentin Johnson, 26, of Loris, was shot by a coworker at the Nacho Hippo restaurant and died due to injuries on Sunday. Horry County coroner Darris G Fowler said an autopsy was ordered and is scheduled for later this week and the death is considered a homicide.
Drowning Connected To Baptism
The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
