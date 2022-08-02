ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out

By Courtney Rowles
Conway Police Department hosts the annual National Night Out event

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out event Tuesday at the Smith-Jones Community Center. Officers from Conway and deputies from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office participated. The family-focused event aimed at growing the relationship between law enforcement and the community featured free food, drinks and music, and activities […]
CONWAY, SC
