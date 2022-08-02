ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asotin County, WA

Asotin County PTBA challenges due to homeless individuals

By Christopher Mitchell
KLEWTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
klewtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

North Idaho wildfire scorches over 70 acres

A fire that started in a barn Sunday night burned 76 acres of the Lewiston Hill and was considered 100 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. What is being called the Hatwai Fire started in some hay in a barn along 38th Street North, then spread to the hillside at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Nez Perce County Fire, Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and the Idaho...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Whitman County Humane Society announces staff resignations

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash — The Whitman County Humane Society (WCHS) has announced that staff have tendered their resignations effective August 8. The humane society announced the mass resignation on Facebook. The reasons for their resignations are unclear at this time, but the humane society is currently taking the time...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

Wildfire ignites off Tammany Creek Road

Update as of 8:30 p.m. - According to a Facebook post by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, Lapwai Fire was the Incident Command on tonight's fire. It started at an outbuilding that spread as a wildfire. The fire did destroy one home along Tammany Creek Road, according to the post.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asotin County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Clarkston, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Asotin County, WA
City
Clarkston, WA
KLEWTV

Hatwai Fire is 50% contained as of Monday evening

Idaho Department of Lands officials said the Hatwai Fire in Lewiston is 76 acres as of Monday evening. The change is from the original report of 50 to 60 acres and is not the result of fire growth, officials said in a press release. Fire crews kept the fire within...
LEWISTON, ID
ncwlife.com

Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River

A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Asotin County Ptba
Big Country News

No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson

KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
KAMIAH, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Big Country News

23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston

LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Ditch Meth in River

GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:45 p.m. on July 30, 2022, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Woodland Road. During the traffic stop, the driver got out of the vehicle and walked towards the riverbank and attempted to dispose of something by throwing it towards the river, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The container bounced off a tree and did not go in the water. The item, later identified as a Tupperware type container, contained half an ounce of methamphetamine.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Former WSU Student Arrested and Charged in Pullman Rape And Burglary Case

PULLMAN - A former Washington State University student has been arrested for rape and burglary for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at her Pullman residence. 20-year-old Elijah Nivar, of Bonney Lake, was recently arrested in Western Washington on a Pullman Police Department warrant and transported back to Whitman County. According to Whitman County Superior Court Documents, the victim told Pullman Detectives that in early May Nivar forced his way into her home and choked and raped her. The woman underwent a rape examination at Pullman Regional Hospital. The alleged victim and Nivar had a previous relationship that ended in November of 2020.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Missing Person: Chelsie R. Hutchins

CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
CLARKSTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy