Asotin County PTBA challenges due to homeless individuals

klewtv.com
Related
KLEWTV
Tammany Creek Road fire and a thank you to volunteers from county officials
"With the wind conditions yesterday afternoon, it was a perfect firestorm, the fire weather, the hot and dry conditions, and then the hot, dry wind that was with it, " Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher said. Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher was one of several officials at the fire scene Tuesday...
North Idaho wildfire scorches over 70 acres
A fire that started in a barn Sunday night burned 76 acres of the Lewiston Hill and was considered 100 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. What is being called the Hatwai Fire started in some hay in a barn along 38th Street North, then spread to the hillside at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Nez Perce County Fire, Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and the Idaho...
Whitman County Humane Society announces staff resignations
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash — The Whitman County Humane Society (WCHS) has announced that staff have tendered their resignations effective August 8. The humane society announced the mass resignation on Facebook. The reasons for their resignations are unclear at this time, but the humane society is currently taking the time...
KLEWTV
Wildfire ignites off Tammany Creek Road
Update as of 8:30 p.m. - According to a Facebook post by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, Lapwai Fire was the Incident Command on tonight's fire. It started at an outbuilding that spread as a wildfire. The fire did destroy one home along Tammany Creek Road, according to the post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Structures Lost in Tuesday Evening Fire on Tammany Creek Road, GoFundMe Set Up for Those Affected
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at just after 6:00 p.m., multiple fire units responded to Tammany Creek Road, near Rosenkrantz road for reports of a fire with heavy smoke showing. Lapwai Volunteer Fire Crews, Nez Perce County Fire and Wheatland Fire units all responded to the scene along...
KLEWTV
Hatwai Fire is 50% contained as of Monday evening
Idaho Department of Lands officials said the Hatwai Fire in Lewiston is 76 acres as of Monday evening. The change is from the original report of 50 to 60 acres and is not the result of fire growth, officials said in a press release. Fire crews kept the fire within...
ncwlife.com
Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River
A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man reported missing and endangered in north-central Idaho
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for a man who hasn't been seen since the afternoon of July 27. 71-year-old Randy Clark Jackson was supposed to be driving from Kamiah to Lewiston, then back to Kamiah, ISP said in the alert issued on behalf of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson
KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
Tri-City Herald
Man’s family finds him face down in water after his tube flips in rapids, WA cops say
A 60-year-old man drowned in a Washington river after his tube flipped in the rapids, authorities said. The man from Walla Walla was floating the Wenatchee River near Dryden on July 30 with some friends and family members, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Planned Power Outage for Colton, Uniontown, Genesee and Surrounding Area set for Aug. 11
COLTON - Approximately 1,314 Avista electric customers in Colton, Uniontown, and Genesee will experience a planned power outage on Thursday, Aug 11. The planned outage will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Aug 11 and end at 6:00 a.m. on Aug 12. Traffic control will be in place. No road closures are expected during this outage. Impacted customers have been notified.
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
Las Vegas Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery Following Alleged Road Rage Incident in Idaho County
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, around 1:50 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding an incident of road rage just south of Cottonwood on Highway 95. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, it was reported to Dispatch that a semi was driving aggressively and...
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
Kamiah man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Ditch Meth in River
GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:45 p.m. on July 30, 2022, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Woodland Road. During the traffic stop, the driver got out of the vehicle and walked towards the riverbank and attempted to dispose of something by throwing it towards the river, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The container bounced off a tree and did not go in the water. The item, later identified as a Tupperware type container, contained half an ounce of methamphetamine.
Former WSU Student Arrested and Charged in Pullman Rape And Burglary Case
PULLMAN - A former Washington State University student has been arrested for rape and burglary for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at her Pullman residence. 20-year-old Elijah Nivar, of Bonney Lake, was recently arrested in Western Washington on a Pullman Police Department warrant and transported back to Whitman County. According to Whitman County Superior Court Documents, the victim told Pullman Detectives that in early May Nivar forced his way into her home and choked and raped her. The woman underwent a rape examination at Pullman Regional Hospital. The alleged victim and Nivar had a previous relationship that ended in November of 2020.
Missing Person: Chelsie R. Hutchins
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
Grangeville Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun in Direction of Neighbors Residence
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at around 9:10 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch took a call from a person stating that her neighbor was shooting in the direction of their residence and that they could hear the rounds from a .22 caliber weapon hitting their home. As Idaho County...
Comments / 1