Daughter of man who died in jail says deputies mistook her dad's dementia for drug abuse

Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Blind man stabbed; couple attacked trying to help him
A couple was stabbed Tuesday evening while trying to help the blind victim of an attack in Mission Valley, and officers arrested a suspect, police said.
Girl, 15, Sentenced Following Assault, Hate Crime Convictions in Lakeside Stabbing
A 15-year-old Lakeside girl convicted for an attack on a woman that led to an allegedly racially-motivated stabbing of the victim’s daughter was ordered Wednesday to be committed to an urban camp for juvenile offenders. The defendant, whose name was withheld because she is a minor, was found guilty...
KPBS
Murder suspect ordered to appear for deposition to decide guardianship of kids
A man accused of murdering his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home, will appear for a deposition in a case that will decide the guardianship of his three children, a judge ruled Wednesday. The order from San Diego Superior...
Suspect in unprovoked Mission Valley stabbing arrested
Officers were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Camino del Este and Camino de la Reina just after 5:30 p.m. on August 2.
Arrest made in stabbing at El Cajon trolley stop
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man at a trolley stop in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood last weekend.
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
NBC San Diego
Blind Man Attacked With His Cane in Mission Valley, 2 Good Samaritans Stabbed
San Diego Police are investigating after a man stole another man's mobility cane and used it to attack its owner, a 72-year-old blind man, Tuesday evening in Mission Valley's busy shopping district, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle. The suspect, who was later identified as 35-year-old James Anthony...
Good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake to rescue drowning woman
Caught on video: good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake in Lakeside to rescue drowning woman on Monday evening.
87-year-old man's death at Scripps Ranch home deemed suspicious
An elderly man was found dead in the swimming pool of his Scripps Ranch home, San Diego Police said.
15-year-old girl convicted of assault and hate crime in Lakeside learns her fate
SAN DIEGO — A 15-year-old girl, who was convicted for her role in a fight that the judge ruled a hate crime, was sentenced Wednesday to 120 days in the county’s Urban Camp program. CBS 8 is not naming or showing the teen’s picture because she’s a minor....
eastcountymagazine.org
THREE ARRESTED FOR PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO MINORS IN STING OPERATION BY LA MESA POLICE AND ABC DETECTIVES
August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
Suspected DUI Driver, 20, Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Coronado Crash
A 20-year-old man who allegedly drove drunk and crashed his car at high speed into a lamppost in Coronado, killing one of his passengers, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Erwin Mejia Ramos is accused in Friday’s crash that killed his backseat passenger,...
Man suspected of injuring gas station employee detained
Police Wednesday morning detained a man suspected of shooting a gas station employee with a pellet gun or airsoft gun before threatening employees at a McDonald's, San Diego police said.
NBC San Diego
Driver in Coronado Crash That Killed Woman, 26, Had Blood Alcohol Level of Double Legal Limit
The man accused of killing one of his passengers, a 26-year-old mother from Riverside County, after crashing his vehicle in Coronado had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit, prosecutors said Tuesday. Erwin Mejia Ramos, 20 of Menifee, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges in connection...
25-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman missing after evening walk
San Diego police are asking for the public's help in finding a 25-year-old woman who went missing in City Heights.
eastcountymagazine.org
Salon owner's 'savings' disappear in La Mesa break-in
Electronics, stying tools and salon owner's 'savings' disappear in break-in at La Mesa kids hair salon.
KPBS
New youth gang and drug program
A new mentor program in San Diego County aims to help youth stay away from gangs and drugs. In other news, the compromise climate legislation is getting mixed reactions from local experts. Plus, San Diego has some new regulations for shared electric scooters and bikes.
eastcountymagazine.org
BODY FOUND IN LAKESIDE POND
August 1, 2022 (Lakeside) -- The body of a man around 50 years old was found this morning in a pond south of Willow Road near Moreno, east of State Route 67 in Lakeside. The Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team responded to a call and recovered the body. The...
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
