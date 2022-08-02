Snickers is coming out with green candy bars

geekspin.co
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
marthastewart.com
Sorry, Trick-or-Treaters: Hershey Just Announced a Potential Halloween Candy Shortage
Halloween might be months away, but we're already starting to think about preparing for and celebrating this spooky holiday—after all, it's Martha's favorite. Unfortunately, a few All Hallows' Eve staples might be missing from your treat bags this year: The Hershey company has announced that, due to supply and distribution issues, some of your favorite candy might be difficult to find on shelves when Halloween draws near, reports Reuters.
2 homemade ice cream sandwich recipes: Chocolate raspberry and PBJ
Dan Langan shares two ice cream sandwich recipes with homemade no-churn ice cream.
Peanut butter cup monkey bread recipe goes viral: 'Family favorite'
What could make monkey bread better? How about peanut butter cups?. That’s what millions of social media users have realized from a recipe video that’s gone viral on TikTok. Bennie Kendrick – a barbecue enthusiast who has more than a million followers under his Kendrick BBQ account –...
There’s a Snickers-Flavored Seasoning Blend Hitting Shelves This Month
After successfully bringing the flavor of TWIX candy bars to pantries across the country, B&G Foods has once again partnered with Mars, Incorporated to create SNICKERS Shakers Seasoning Blends. The new topping option will be available in the spice and seasoning aisles of your local grocery stores beginning next month...
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
TODAY.com
Hershey says reports of Halloween candy shortage have been greatly exaggerated
Well, it looks like children everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief: The candy is safe, says Hershey. On Thursday, Reuters reported that candy conglomerate Hershey said it would fall short of Halloween and holiday season candy supplies this year. In its report, Reuters said that Hershey CEO Michele Buck...
Food Network
Where to Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day
While it is true, for many of us, that every day — or at the very least, every summer day — is ice cream day, there is one day on the calendar that makes it official: In the United States, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July (which, by the way, is National Ice Cream Month).
Oreo is bringing back this flavor after a 5-year hiatus
Fall doesn't start for seven more weeks, but it has already begun for Oreo.
Sweet Deal! Cool Off With 22 National Ice Cream Day Freebies, Discounts and Deals
July is National Ice Cream Month and this Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. These two unofficially-official holidays are bringing ice cold dessert lovers super sweet deals and, in some cases, free ice cream. These frozen freebies are simply the cherry-on-top of a week that's been filled with fast food...
The 12 best Dunkin drinks for every situation
Dunkin, formerly known as Dunkin Donuts, rose to prominence for its selection of delicious donuts. While it remains popular for these yummy treats, the quick-service restaurant chain has also gained a lot of customers over the years because of its irresistible drinks. Dunkin drinks have become a bigger part of the chain’s U.S. menu since the country’s dependency on caffeine increased in recent years. From classic coffee drinks to fancy lattes of different flavors, the Dunkin coffee menu has grown so much that it now has something for everyone.
Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
TODAY.com
I tried Brach’s new Tailgate Candy Corn, from Hot Dog to Hamburger
The start of the NFL preseason is just over a week away, and Brach’s is ready for a tailgate party with its latest flavor combination. In addition to its usual fall-favorites lineup including the original Candy Corn, Mellowcreme Pumpkins and the Autumn Mix, new Tailgate Candy Corn comes packaged with Fruit punch, Vanilla Ice Cream, Popcorn, Hot Dog and Hamburger flavors. As the Candy Corn Science Correspondent for TODAY Food, I’ve been itching to get my hands on a bag of this candy so many love to hate, whether it’s meaty treat-flavored or not. My adoration began with Brach’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn last fall, grew with spring’s Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans, and it promises to really blossom with this unsportsmanlike new assortment, available exclusively at Walgreen’s for $3.49, or $6.00 for two 11-ounce bags.
NFL・
I'm a bartender. Here are 7 cocktails I think you should order if you like sweet drinks.
From piña coladas to dirty Shirleys, here are the best sweet alcoholic drinks to get at a bar and how to order them, according to a pro.
ComicBook
Pumpkin Spice OREOs Are Making a Comeback
The calendar reads August and fall is officially around the corner, meaning all things pumpkin spice will soon return for the season. OREO is getting a leg up on autumn, revealing Wednesday the snack-maker's intentions to bring back Pumpkin Spice OREO cookies this year. For the first time in five years, the fall staple will be available wherever snacks are sold.
Allrecipes.com
Cheese Sauce for Pretzels
If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
McDonald’s welcomes fans to its first virtual summer camp
McDonald’s is offering a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans. Called Camp McDonald’s, this month-long experience is not your traditional camping adventure. Instead, it is a virtual event that features the hottest lineup of food deals from the restaurant chain, limited-edition merch from partner brands, and music performances from amazing artists.
mvmagazine.com
No-Churn Malted Vanilla Ice Cream
One of my favorite ice cream concoctions is vanilla ice cream topped with a snowstorm of malted milk powder on top. It’s similar to the old-time soda fountain favorite, a malted milk shake, only it’s in a bowl — and the malted milk powder is definitely the star of the show. This powdery ingredient (see more below), while only slightly sweet and a touch tangy, doesn’t seem that special on its own but when paired with a couple of scoops of vanilla ice cream, takes on a slightly chewy texture and a rich, earthy flavor. I love this flavor combo so much that I’ve turned it into a no-churn ice cream (no fancy machinery needed!) that makes an easy scoop-and-serve dessert or afternoon snack.
AOL Corp
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Is Coming Back For Good This Time
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza is an iconic fan-favorite. You might remember that it was on the menu for a limited time earlier this year, but unfortunately sold out in a matter of weeks. Now it's coming back again, and before you plan to camp out at your local Taco Bell in order to get your hands on the elusive treat, you're going to want to hear this amazing news.
