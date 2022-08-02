New Austin ISD police chief shares security protocols in place ahead of school year

www.fox7austin.com
Related
fox7austin.com
UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville
SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
New initiative would make certain suspects surrender guns sooner
City and county officials are working together on an initiative to create a uniform gun surrender program in Austin and Travis County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
South Austin murder suspect captured in Colorado
MONUMENT, Colo. - A man wanted for a murder in South Austin has been captured by US Marshals in Colorado. 19-year-old John W. Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the May 23 shooting of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos in South Austin. Bagwell was arrested in Monument, Colorado by US Marshals...
fox7austin.com
More than 50 crossing guard positions open at Austin-area schools
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Works is looking to fill more than 50 crossing guard positions at schools across the city. The shortage is nearly double the historical average of 20-30 vacancies heading into the 2022-23 school year, according to the city. Crossing guards earn $15 per hour and work...
post-register.com
Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams
Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
fox7austin.com
Two arrested for robberies in East, Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people have been arrested for two robberies in east Austin and northeast Austin. 32-year-old Whitley Smith and 33-year-old Eddie Silva have both been charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Silva is also charged with state-jail...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD new police chief Lt. Wayne Sneed holds first news conference
Sneed has been selected to lead the department and is the first Black AISD chief of police. He spoke to reporters about school security and safety.
fox7austin.com
Judge grants Texas man bail after 4 years in jail with no conviction
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Cyrus Gray has been held at the Hays County Jail for more than four years on a murder charge—but hasn’t been convicted of anything. Now, he finally has a shot at freedom, but advocates are slamming his case as just one instance of a much larger injustice.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly beating, killing roommate in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested for allegedly beating and killing his roommate in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery. APD says officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 8500 block...
fox7austin.com
Break-ins reported at several Austin pet grooming salons
AUSTIN, Texas - Several pet grooming salons in Austin have been broken into during the past several weeks and the owners believe the crimes may be connected. A man broke into As the Fur Flies in the early morning of July 4 and was inside for just a few minutes, but left behind serious damage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailytrib.com
Couple arrested for stealing Burnet County infants’ IDs accused of espionage
The identities of two Burnet County infants who died in 1967 and 1968 were stolen and used for 30 years by two people recently arrested in Hawaii and charged with four felonies and potentially espionage. Charges were filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and sealed by order of the court until July 21.
KTSA
Austin police looking for two suspects after robbery and kidnapping
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Austin police are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in a robbery and kidnapping. Investigators say a woman was walking in her neighborhood when a man and a woman came up to her and forced her into a blue Ford SUV at gunpoint.
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
fox7austin.com
Homeless camp shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a North Austin homeless camp last month. 21-year-old Cesar Lopez was arrested July 28 for the shooting of 37-year-old Michael Richardson. Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Lopez less than a mile from where the shooting happened.
Texas Board of Education could overhaul social studies curriculum
Texas students could see drastic changes in social studies curriculum for the next 10 years, hinging upon a once-a-decade rewrite from the Texas State Board of Education.
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into wall outside Austin-area restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver is in custody after slamming into a brick wall outside an Austin-area restaurant. Police said the driver was going down Manor Road around midnight. They lost control of their car, then slammed hard into a wall near El Chile. The driver was arrested for...
Austin Police searching for suspect in roommate death
Austin police are searching for a person who they said killed a roommate at a north Austin home Monday night.
fox7austin.com
Blue Bluff Fire rekindles in east Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - A wildfire in east Travis County that first broke out last week, sparked up again and threatened buildings on Tuesday. Fire crews have been busy working and monitoring the burn. The fire was on FM 973 and 969. It’s the same fire that started Friday, was deemed...
Comments / 1