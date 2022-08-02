Mother searching for justice nearly 1 year after daughter killed in Hamilton

www.fox19.com
Father of patient charged for threatening to shoot Cincinnati Children's security officers
CINCINNATI — The father of a Cincinnati Children's Hospital patient has been charged with aggravated menacing. He's accused of threatening to shoot security officers at the Liberty Township Campus. Now, from jail, comes a teary apology. "I apologize for my mouth. For me running it. I'll do anything to...
Cincinnati man sentenced for trying to traffic 16-year-old girl
A Cincinnati man was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison and 84 months of supervised release after federal agents discovered he was attempting to pimp out underaged girls.
Body found in abandoned basement: Dayton police seek answers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after deputies discovered a decomposing body in an abandoned Dayton apartment building on Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were looking for suspects accused of stealing a car. Around 3 a.m., the deputies entered the apartment building at 14 Maylan Drive in Dayton […]
'I'm lost': Middletown mother reacts to son arrested, accused of killing uncle
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown mother said she woke up Tuesday to devastating news. She learned her brother had been killed, and her son was charged with murder. "I just want to know what happened. I want to know why. Why?" Tina Fuller said. Fuller spoke through tears and...
Family of West End murder suspect claims shooting was in self-defense
The family of Ronnicea McCary said her case is a firm example of Ohio’s 'stand your ground' law, claiming she shot and killed a man in self-defense.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released the identity of the driver who died in a crash on I-471 on July 30. Brandon Bell, 39, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when he hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound I-471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Woman attacked during domestic incident stabs, kills boyfriend in Dayton apartment, police say
DAYTON — A woman who was attacked by her boyfriend fatally stabbed him inside an apartment building Friday night, according to Dayton police. >>Police: Teen dies after being accidently shot by brother in Dayton Monday night. The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Rugby...
Bond set at $1 million for man accused of deadly attack at Triangle Park; Victim identified
DAYTON — A West Carrollton man is facing murder charges after being accused of killing a New Lebanon man with a machete and then running him over with a vehicle at Triangle Park last week. >>Huber Heights joins list of cities, locations in region reporting mail theft. Daniel B....
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
Troopers: Man leaves scene after deadly Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Warren County where they say a man fled the scene. Troopers said Mindy Chesser, 42, of Blanchester, was heading southbound on Corwin Road, in Oregonia, on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when she failed to properly handle a curve around 11:30 p.m. This caused her to go off the left side of road and hit an embankment.
Cincinnati man seeks justice after being attacked outside of Kenwood mall
CINCINNATI — It’s a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. A man says he was beaten to the ground right outside the Kenwood Towne Centre Friday night after he was walking home from work. Now he’s trying to find out why this happened and where the other suspect is.
Erlanger man sentenced to 15 years for soliciting kids through Playstation
An Erlanger man, who was already a convicted sex offender, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for soliciting at least 3 different children for sex through his Playstation and cell phone.
‘Badly decomposed’ body found in basement of Dayton apartment building; investigation underway
DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in the basement of an apartment building in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a vacant apartment building in the first block of Maylan Drive around 3:00 a.m. as part of a separate grand theft auto investigation, according to Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.
Man arrested, accused of killing another man outside Middletown home
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home in Middletown late Monday night, police said.
Clermont County prosecutor determines fatal shooting of woman by police was 'necessary'
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Prosecutor has cleared the officers who shot and killed a woman in Miami Township in May. Officers were called to Camile Weems' apartment on May 20 for a welfare check. When they arrived, they said Weems walked toward their vehicles while carrying...
Police: Teen dies after being accidently shot by brother in Dayton Monday night
DAYTON — A 14-year-old has died after being shot in Dayton Monday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting in the 600 block of Yale Avenue. The shooting was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m., according to initial reports. “My son’s friend just...
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly took a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi to Northern Kentucky. Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and an immigration-related charge, according to Covington police. The charges stem from a missing person investigation...
Clermont County prosecutor closes case in May officer-involved shooting
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami Township officers were justified in the May shooting that killed a 47-year-old woman who was pointing a gun at them, the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On May 20, Camille Weems, 47, of Milford, allegedly began to fire gunshots into the air...
VIDEO: Florida deputies attempt eviction at wrong house
"They told me they were serving an eviction, which is news to me because I don't rent."
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
