Matt Hembrough Named to Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

Fall training camp gets underway in earnest on Wednesday as Oklahoma State kicks off its run-up to the 2022 football season, leaving us with many, many points of mystery and intrigue about how this team will fare coming off a 12-2 season. Questions about this iteration of the team will be answered in the coming weeks as the Pokes prepare for the season, of course, but there are many unanswered as camp gets underway.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO