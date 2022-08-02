Matt Hembrough Named to Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Gundy Said ahead of the First Day of Fall Camp
STILLWATER — The Cowboys are back at it. Oklahoma State started its fall camp on Wednesday and ahead of the festivities, Mike Gundy, donning a bright orange shirt, met with the media to discuss the upcoming camp. Opening statement. “Well, it’s finally here. We’re excited. Players are excited. Coaches...
Oliver Up 25 Pounds, Ford ‘Full Go’ as Cowboys Head into Fall Camp
STILLWATER — The Cowboys’ defensive line is only getting scarier and scarier. Oklahoma State already returns four of its five leading sackers from last season, a team that led the country in sacks … and OSU will get Trace Ford back after the highly touted edge rusher missed all of last season … and after leading the team in sacks as a true freshman in 2021, Collin Oliver has apparently gained 25 pounds.
Oklahoma State Lands in Top 5 for Touted In-State Talent Jacobe Johnson
Maybe he’ll want to play two sports and that will land him here. If not going to be hard to beat OU if he’s visited 6 times.
Boone: Five Storylines I’m Watching as Fall Camp Gets Underway for OSU Football
Fall training camp gets underway in earnest on Wednesday as Oklahoma State kicks off its run-up to the 2022 football season, leaving us with many, many points of mystery and intrigue about how this team will fare coming off a 12-2 season. Questions about this iteration of the team will be answered in the coming weeks as the Pokes prepare for the season, of course, but there are many unanswered as camp gets underway.
With an Entrenched QB1, Battle to Back up Spencer Sanders Begins in Fall Camp
There is no question this fall, just like last fall, who will be QB1 for Oklahoma State when it opens the season on Sept. 1. But with Spencer Sanders obviously entrenched as the starter as fall camp opened on Wednesday, that was not the case for his backup, with Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel vying for QB2 duties.
Daily Bullets (Aug. 2): OSU is a Decade-Long Power, Updates from Pro Camps
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Couple of updates around Pokes in the Pros yesterday:. James Washington suffered a foot injury in camp with Dallas. Malcolm Rodriguez is turning heads. The Bears are having trade talks around Teven Jenkins.
PHOTOS: Oklahoma State Kicks Off Fall Camp 2022
Oklahoma State’s football fall camp got underway on Wednesday, and Pistols Firing was on site to take in all the fun. Staff photographer Devin Wilber had his camera on the ready and caught some great moments from the Cowboys’ first practice of 2022.
After Spotty Spring, Cowboys Finally Have Depth along Offensive Line in Fall Camp
STILLWATER — The Cowboys didn’t do a traditional spring game because of a lack of depth along the offensive line, but as Mike Gundy promised, the reinforcements are here. Oklahoma State started its fall camp Wednesday at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center and did so with a full house of offensive linemen. Some who sat the spring out because of injury are back, and the Cowboys brought in a pair of transfers since then in Jason Brooks (Vanderbilt) and Casey Collier (USC).
Big 12 Schedule: Three Hurdles OSU Needs to Overcome to Beat Baylor in 2022
Last fall, Oklahoma State stood at the precipice of winning its first conference championship in a decade, but came up just inches short. If the Cowboys want to make their way back to the Big 12 title game, they’ll will need to exorcise their Arlington demons against the reigning champs. And that starts in the league opener.
OSU Football: Six Position Battles to Watch in Fall Camp
The Cowboys return to practice this week, as the machine that is college football is set to begin again. Oklahoma State starts fall camp on Wednesday looking to build off a Fiesta Bowl-winning 2021 campaign. But to do that, the Cowboys will have to call upon some new blood to replace outgoing contributors. With a few starting spots left up for grabs, here is a breakdown of position battles to watch during fall camp.
