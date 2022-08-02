City approves new development, nonprofit grants
HIGH POINT — The High Point City Council unanimously approved a new residential development Monday night after finding compromise among the developer, residents living near the site and city leaders and staff.
The rezoning vote gives the green light to Leoterra Development to build its subdivision on a 75-acre tract at Old Mill and Skeet Club roads on property that has been farmland. The vote followed a discussion during the council meeting that drew about two dozen residents from near the site.
