Oxnard, CA

James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks After Fracturing Foot

By Kyle Boone
pistolsfiringblog.com
 2 days ago
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Is Dallas Cowboys’ TJ Vasher the Next Red Raider Star NFL WR?

TJ Vasher had a solid career at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Vasher spent his rookie season on the IR and practice squad for the Cowboys as he fought through some injuries. But just as was often the case during his time as a Red Raider, people can't stop talking about Vasher's insane potential.
CBS Denver

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick carted off field at training camp

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a knee injury at training camp on Tuesday. So far it's not clear how serious it is, but Patrick had to be taken off the playing field in a cart during the morning practice. Prior to that, teammates circled around him while he was getting treated. The injury happened during 11 on 11 drills and players were in full pads for the first time this camp. Patrick landed awkwardly after making a contested catch.Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla reported that head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Patrick will get an MRI on his knee. Patrick signed a contract extension during the bye week last season. He lead the team last year in receiving touchdowns (5).
The Spun

Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
ESPN

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown charged with criminal speeding

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. on State Route 101, which surrounds three-quarters of the Phoenix Metro area. He was booked in the Maricopa County Jail.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
The Spun

Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room. Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday. Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21. Before Dillon was in...
Larry Brown Sports

Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Camp: Does WR Room Still Need Trade Help?

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room was thought by many to be a little thin after the team traded away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. … adding to speculation that Dallas might trade for or sign a veteran. The group lacked experience. CeeDee Lamb is expected to be...
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
The Game Haus

WR Marquise Brown Arrested for Speeding

New Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested in Arizona on Wednesday morning. Apparently, Brown was arrested with a charge of “criminal speeding.” That could mean he was exceeding 85 mph, exceeding a speed limit by 20 mph and exceeding 35 mph while approaching a school zone. It is unclear at this time which rule/rules he is guilty of breaking.
