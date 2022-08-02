Expert explains how scammers use playbook to target victims of romance scam

www.azfamily.com
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
I stole $20,000 from a woman in a romance scam – it changed my life and I now investigate other fraudsters
ROMANCE scams are on the rise and it has cost Americans more money than any other scheme over the last five years. According to the Federal Trade Commission, people have reported more than $1.3billion in losses to love scams since 2017. Last year alone losses totaled $547million, an increase of...
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Johnny Depp Fans 'Damaged' His Reputation by Unsealing Documents—Lawyer
"If the fans thought unsealing the records was going to significantly help Depp, they were certainly mistaken," one lawyer told Newsweek.
9to5Mac
Victims of cash app scams should be reimbursed by banks, says watchdog
Banks need to take more responsibility for protecting the victims of cash app scams, says a US finance watchdog. There have been a growing number of scams involving instant cash transfer apps, like Zelle and Venmo …. Background. Usage of cash transfer apps took off big-time during the height of...
Alex Jones' lawyer – the one who accidentally leaked revealing texts – said Sandy Hook parents deserve just $8 in damages
Kyle Farrar, an attorney who represented the Sandy Hook victim's parents, maintained that the two parents deserved $150 million total in damages.
Millions in refunds await those who used Western Union to pay scammers
People tricked into wiring money to fraudsters through Western Union have until the end of August to file for a full refund as part of a $586 million settlement reached by the company and the government. The Department of Justice has already distributed more than $366 million to more than...
insideedition.com
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Online banking is a breeze these days, with many people able to check their accounts straight from their cell phones. So imagine logging in one day and discovering your entire life savings is missing. It happened to New York resident Jackie Berman, who says a hacker wiped out her Citibank...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
Scammers are using fake photos and computer mock-ups to try and access thousands of dollars in flood relief funds - including one very dodgy rubber ducky
Scammers are using fake photos to try and get access to thousands of dollars of flood relief funds in NSW, it has been revealed. NSW authorities say they have blocked thousands of applications totalling more than $38million dollars so far, describing the scale of fraud as 'next level'. One scammer...
CNET
Zelle Scams: Protect Yourself to Stop Thieves in Their Tracks
Criminals are using the banking payment service Zelle to steal money from unsuspecting victims. More than 100 million Americans with Zelle connected to their bank accounts will be vulnerable until banks offer more fraud protections. Politicians and government agencies are asking for new regulations that will push banks to better...
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
July 28 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday fined U.S. Bank $37.5 million for illegally opening customer accounts without their permission. The agency said the bank pressured and incentivized its employees to sell products to customers, imposing sales goals as part of their job requirements. The products included checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit.
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting clients
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, the country's fifth-largest bank with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports and opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to boost sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.U.S. Bank knew its employees were opening the unauthorized accounts but failed to regulate them, according to the agency. The bank imposed sales goals on workers and introduced an incentive-compensation program that financially...
AOL Corp
Unsealed Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard court documents reveal ugly allegations that didn't make it into the trial
The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial could have included even more mud-slinging. While the exes hurled all sorts of accusations at one another in court, a verdict they are now both appealing, newly unsealed pre-trial court docs show it could have been worse. More than 6,000 pages of pre-trial court documents were unsealed over the weekend and dissected by news outlets, including the Daily Beast and Entertainment Tonight. Among the revelations are that Depp's legal team wanted in evidence nude photos of Heard and to bring up that she was allegedly briefly an exotic dancer. Heard's lawyers wanted to include that Depp allegedly took erectile dysfunction medication, arguing it was central to Heard's sexual assault claims against him. The judge ruled it inadmissible — and that was just the start.
People
Home that Reportedly Belonged to Amber Heard Sells for $1 Million After Johnny Depp Lawsuit
A home that reportedly belonged to Amber Heard has sold in Yucca Valley, California. The 6-acre home was sold on July 18 for $1.05 million, property records confirm. According to the New York Post, the deal was off market. TMZ reported that the new owner of the home says he was in touch with Heard's "people" during the transaction.
