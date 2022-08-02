Expert explains how scammers use playbook to target victims of romance scam

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial could have included even more mud-slinging. While the exes hurled all sorts of accusations at one another in court, a verdict they are now both appealing, newly unsealed pre-trial court docs show it could have been worse. More than 6,000 pages of pre-trial court documents were unsealed over the weekend and dissected by news outlets, including the Daily Beast and Entertainment Tonight. Among the revelations are that Depp's legal team wanted in evidence nude photos of Heard and to bring up that she was allegedly briefly an exotic dancer. Heard's lawyers wanted to include that Depp allegedly took erectile dysfunction medication, arguing it was central to Heard's sexual assault claims against him. The judge ruled it inadmissible — and that was just the start.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO