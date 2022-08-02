Former officer files lawsuit against Sisseton Police Department

www.dakotanewsnow.com
KELOLAND TV
Drugs, 2 kids, 1 other teen in teen driver’s car
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager was arrested after a traffic stop in Roberts County. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday. A deputy saw a car going 40 miles over the speed limit, officials said in a post on social...
kvrr.com
Law Enforcement Searches For Man Who Walked Away From Motel In Oakes
DICKEY CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Law enforcement in Oakes are trying to find a man who used to live in the town after he walked away from the Harvest Inn Motel without his phone, vehicle and other belongings on Saturday around noon. They say 48-year-old Jason Osborn of Aberdeen...
farmforum.net
Landowners in 7 more South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions
A back-and-forth exchange of court filings between Summit Carbon Solutions and South Dakota landowners seems to be in high gear. Landowners in eight counties have now filed against the Iowa-based carbon dioxide pipeline company. They're represented by Brian Jorde, an attorney with Domina Law Group in Omaha, Neb. A group...
gowatertown.net
KWAT News chats with South Dakota Democrat Party governor candidate Jamie Smith
WATERTOWN, S.D.–When South Dakota voters head to the polls in November, they’ll have three choices for governor. Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is running for a second term. She’s being challenged by Democrat House Minor Leader Jamie Smith, and Libertarian Party candidate Tracey Quint. Smith was in Watertown...
dakotanewsnow.com
Marvin woman wins Conservationist of the Year
MARVIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2013, Tracy Rosenberg bought nearly a thousand acres of land near Marvin to restore and reconstruct Northern Tallgrass Prairie. Recently, she was named Conservationist of the Year for her efforts. According to the U.S. Forest Service, just 1% of tallgrass prairie remains intact...
valleynewslive.com
Train car jumps tracks in Breckenridge, MN
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews made quick work of a train car that jumped the tracks in Breckenridge, MN. Scanner traffic indicates it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at 8th St. and Minnesota Ave. An official with the Red River Valley Railroad says the train...
gowatertown.net
Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
hubcityradio.com
Brown County Spedway Results (7/29)
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 12B-Chad Becker[5]; 2. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz[1]; 3. 37-Scott Ward[12]; 4. 2S-Josh Skorczewski[8]; 5. 9-Kent Arment[7]; 6. 52X-David McDonald[10]; 7. 5M-Tyler McDonald[9]; 8. 18G-Chase Gelling[4]; 9. 14-Eric Edwards[6]; 10. 03-Dave Thomas[14]; 11. 21X-Dustin Arthur[11]; 12. 10X-Robert Bitz[13]; 13. (DNF) 20-Trevor Anderson[3]; 14. (DNF) 73M-David Carlson[2]; 15. (DNF) T3-Rich Thomas[15]
wnax.com
Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise
While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
