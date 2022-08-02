Braves start up the new season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves started up the 2022 high school football season with their first official day of practice Monday afternoon. Tim Herin begins his 10th season as the THS head coach.

“Our kids are excited, you always hear it’s Christmas Day, it’s New Years Day it’s all that, but it’s really getting your whole family together,” says Herrin.

“It’s just nice being back together with everybody and they’re excited to get going.”

Jude: “A lot of excitement our offense has changed dramatically we can open up a lot more so defenses aren’t going to be stuck on one thing like they have been the past couple years,” says senior Jude McCoskey.

“I am really excited we’ve got a quarterback now throwing the ball line got bigger new guys in Jude blocking for me it’s going to be a good year honest I just can’t wait,” says senior Josh Cottee.

