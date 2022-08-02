What to look out for when choosing a moving company

ktul.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Warranty delays leave Tulsa family without AC for months
Imagine trying to survive our recent, record-breaking heatwave, without AC. A local young family did just that, for more than a month.
KTUL
Dealership offers blood donors chance to win new car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bob Moore Auto Group is partnering with Oklahoma Blood Institute to give away one donor a brand-new 2022 Kia Rio. On August 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tulsa located at 4627 South Memorial Drive, individuals will have the opportunity to donate blood.
This Oklahoma Two-Story Gas Station & Restaurant is One of the Largest in the U.S.
This Oklahoma roadside attraction is part gas station, part restaurant, and is one of the largest and most iconic buildings along any U.S. highway. The historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. A look inside the historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. over the I-44 highway. It's a two-story...
KTUL
Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature to keep you safe in Oklahoma heat
TULSA, Okla. — Most of us are familiar with the heat index, which accounts for both temperature and moisture levels to give us a “real feel” temperature to our bodies. However, the heat index doesn’t account for other factors that can reduce or increase the risk for heat illness.
Local pharmacy sees shortages in two key areas
Carefirst Compounding Pharmacy sees shortage in applicants and certain drugs. Pharmacist believes hiring shortage is due to pharmacy school closing in Tulsa.
KTUL
Tulsa native finds success with 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page
An Instagram account is gaining popularity by showcasing some of home-finding site Zillow's weirdest posts, and some of them are right here in Tulsa!. The account, Zillow Gone Wild, has 1.6 million followers. It's run by Samir Mezrahi, who's actually from Tulsa.
KTUL
Broken Arrow announces widening of New Orleans Street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow City Council met on August 1 and awarded the contract for the New Orleans Street Widening project. The project will include widening New Orleans between 209th and 215th to three or four lanes with curb and gutter, concrete and sidewalk trail, enclosed storm sewer, and pedestrian signal updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
City of Tulsa Career Expo looking to fill more than 250 jobs
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the City is offering higher pay and a great work environment to attract more folks to several positions, including skilled labor jobs.
KTUL
Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's still a two-shot regimen, and it's still 90% effective at reducing changes of mild, moderate, and severe COVID. So what makes the Novavax shots so different from the mRNA shots first available over one year ago?. "The Novavax vaccine is manufactured using a more...
ozarksfn.com
A Place to Gather
TULSA, OKLA. – Tulsa’s Gathering Place is a nearly 100-acre park along the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Okla. The primary access to the park is South John William’s Way which is just south of 26th Place. The park joins the River Parks East Trail and has multiple access points, depending on what part of the park you want to visit. The park is free to the public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New homes coming to Muskogee to help fill critical need
The Walnut Creek subdivision is bringing 40 new homes to the city. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman says it’s the first market rate subdivision built in the city in 30 years.
Oklahoma veteran care nurses receiving significant pay raise
Nurses that care for veterans are receiving a large pay raise from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. ODVA said the raise is to help attract and retain nurses.
KTUL
City of Jenks to close some lanes for road, curb repairs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Public Works will be closing some lanes Tuesday for road and curb repairs that are expected to take one week to finish. Starting at 9 a.m., both westbound lanes of Main Street just west of Elwood Avenue will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted...
Tulsa Woman Says Apartment Complex Won't Fix Her AC Unit
With more extreme heat expected this week, one Tulsa woman is desperate for help because she says her apartment complex won’t fix her broken AC unit. Hailey Olmstead is frustrated because, she says, management at the Cascades at Southern Hills Apartments have refused all her requests to fix her AC.
oklahomawatch.org
Long Story Short: SQ 781’s Fund is Empty
Jennifer Palmer reports on a contentious state school board meeting that resulted in stiff penalties for Tulsa and Mustang public schools; Palmer also reports on a federal audit that recommends the U.S. Department of Education take back more $650,000 in GEER grant money that was misspent in Oklahoma; Ashlynd Huffman reports that the special fund established by voters through State Question 781 seven years ago hasn’t received a dime. Ted Streuli hosts.
Owasso woman’s car window smashed, sentimental rings stolen at park
An Owasso woman took her grandkids to Rayola Park where a thief smashed in her passenger side window and stole her purse and several sentimental rings that were inside.
Muskogee County officials say they will make sure Greenleaf residents aren’t left homeless
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Dozens of residents displaced by a deadly apartment fire in Muskogee learned their landlord would not be paying for them to continue to stay in hotels. Local emergency management leaders met Wednesday to fight for more support for those residents. The goal of Wednesday’s meeting between...
Tulsa residents concerned as city flushes hydrant for weeks
TULSA, Okla. — At the intersection of East 2nd Street and South 80th East Avenue, near Admiral and Memorial, there is no shortage of water. It is quite the sight to see for people driving through. “People are out here washing clothes in it,” said Lakeisha Carrol. Jim...
Comments / 0