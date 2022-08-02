What to look out for when choosing a moving company

TULSA, OKLA. – Tulsa’s Gathering Place is a nearly 100-acre park along the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Okla. The primary access to the park is South John William’s Way which is just south of 26th Place. The park joins the River Parks East Trail and has multiple access points, depending on what part of the park you want to visit. The park is free to the public.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO