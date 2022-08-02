Austin seeing higher levels of ground-level ozone

www.fox7austin.com
Central Texas caves feeling the heat amid rapid development
There are more than 3,000 caves in Central Texas, and they are dealing with the heat just like the rest of us. In what will likely turn out to be the hottest summer on record, the caves are seeing an increase in visitors and a slow down in growth.
drippingspringsnews.com
Jacob's Well flow stopped
Zero flow was recorded at Jacob’s Well for the fourth time in recorded history. Jacob’s Well is part of county-owned Jacob’s Well Natural Area in Hays County. The U.S. Geological Survey measured zero cubic feet per second discharge from Jacob’s Well in recent days, Hays County’s Parks and Recreation Department said.
fox7austin.com
Blue Bluff Fire rekindles in east Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - A wildfire in east Travis County that first broke out last week, sparked up again and threatened buildings on Tuesday. Fire crews have been busy working and monitoring the burn. The fire was on FM 973 and 969. It’s the same fire that started Friday, was deemed...
KHOU
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF Energy Builds $100 Million Solar Roof Factory in Texas
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Solar roofing provider and Standard Industries subsidiary...
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
Evacuations underway due to wildfire in Wimberley area
WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire is now threatening homes in the Wimberley area. Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire around 5:20 p.m. in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Evacuation checklist: What to grab when evacuating
Whether it's a hurricane, wildfire or other natural disaster, it's important to be prepared if forced to evacuate.
Company that runs Austin airport's South Terminal sues the City
AUSTIN, Texas — The company that owns and runs the South Terminal at Austin's airport is trying to stop the City from taking control of it. LoneStar Airport Holdings filed a lawsuit against the City. In June, City officials approved a plan to use eminent domain to take over...
Protesters downtown Austin call on Elon Musk’s ‘Neuralink’ company to stop testing on monkeys
Protestors gathered outside of Austin City Hall on Wednesday to call attention to testing on animals at Neuralink's testing facilities. The company is owned by Elon Musk.
How much you could be fined for not abiding by Austin’s water restrictions
The city of Austin adopted Stage 1 drought response water restrictions that went into effect June 6. These restrictions limit the number of hours automatic irrigation systems can run each day — and come with fines for conservation violators.
CBS Austin
Austin's new smart water meters could help lower your water bills
AUSTIN, Texas — If the drought and this summer’s excessive heat have your water bill hitting record highs, help may be on the way. Austin Water is installing new smart water meters that find leaks, track daily water use and help customers stay within their budgets. “This really...
UT professor explains what a recession is — and how one could impact Austin
UT professor Michael Brandl said there is not a complete definition in economics of a recession, which is the idea that economic activity has declined.
fox7austin.com
Heat Advisory for much of Central Texas due dangerous heat, humidity
AUSTIN, Texas - A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central Texas from 1 to 9 p.m. today. Dangerous heat and humidity are on the way with temperatures feeling like 105 to 110 for several hours. Your body will need help to stay cool. The other big weather...
Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County
Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
Elon Musk Planning To Build An Airport In Texas For His Private Jets
The Tesla CEO is reportedly planning to build a private airport outside of Austin.
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
Elon Musk reportedly planning to build private airport outside Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Tech tycoon Elon Musk plans to build a private airport outside Austin, according to a report from Austonia. Sources told Austonia that the airport would spring up, more specifically, east of Austin near the Bastrop area. It is currently unknown when construction could begin. The airport...
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Texas Has 3 Of The Top 10 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
