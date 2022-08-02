ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Kwon Alexander picked Jets over Giants and Saints, happy to be reunited with Robert Saleh

By Lou Di Pietro
 2 days ago

Kwon Alexander didn’t know why he was a free agent until the opening of training camp – “that’s not my call, I just waited until my time,” he said – but in the end, he had a 66 percent chance of coming to New York, talking to the Jets and Giants as well as about a return to the Saints.

Gang Green is glad their 33 percent was called, reuniting the linebacker with head coach Robert Saleh, who was his defensive coordinator for parts of two seasons in San Francisco.

“I love everything about coach Saleh. He brought energy himself, and that was the main thing, that and bringing everyone together. He knows his stuff and I wanted to come back and play with him,” Alexander said Monday in his first media session as a Jet. “I was familiar with this defense, love coach and the guys they brought in, and the energy they have. They’ve got some dogs on the team, and I wanted to come be a part of it. I’m here to get some wins under his belt.”

Alexander was successful in New Orleans, recording 50 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 12 games, but he was left to “just grind and get better and better every day” until a week ago, when the Jets came calling on the eve of camp.

Turns out, he was staying ready so that if and when that call came, he would be able to hit the ground running.

“I did everything I normally do. I’m not a guy who sits around waiting on calls, I was preparing to get out here,” Alexander said. “When the time is right, it’s right. I was being patient and ready to go, and when I got the call…I just waited until my time, and now I’m here to show what I got and do what I do best.”

Alexander joked that he told the Jets’ staff to ramp up his drills early on because he was so ready, but he knows that even with his familiarity with the staff, some of the players, and even a little of the playbook, it may take a while for him to get going – and he’s not guaranteed a starting, or even starring, role.

“It’s kind of the same defense, some different terminology that I’m picking up, but I’ll do whatever they ask to my best potential,” Alexander said. “Whatever role they want me to play – I’m trying to learn everything and learn my teammates, but I’m ready to get out there and get going and so some good things this year.”

He knows he can add a lot to Saleh and Jeff Ulbricht’s defense, and he’s ready to be another “dog” in the fight.

“I can add a lot to by just me going out there being myself. Energy, leadership, bringing guys along and bringing them together,” he said. “I know what they added because I’ve seen these guys around the league, and when I got here, I saw guys who are hungry, who love football and are ready to get it going.”

A dog, he says, that always has a chip in his shoulder.

“I got a chip on my shoulder every time I go out there. I always try to be the best I can be, and once I get going it’ll be hard to stop me,” he said. “They brought me in here with open arms, and I’m looking forward to it.”

