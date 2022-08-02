How Disney Fans Can Step INSIDE Their Favorite Shows

www.disneyfoodblog.com
disneydining.com
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
A Beloved Disney Film May Soon Have a Sequel
The novelist and screenwriter William Goldman was famous for a great many things, including the single greatest summation of the movie business ever uttered: “Nobody knows anything...... Not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what's going to work. Every time out it's a guess and, if you're lucky, an educated one.”
WDW News Today
Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland
Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
disneydining.com
Billionaire tycoon and his girlfriend spotted at Disney Park laughing like kids, enjoying the day
Amazon CEO and founder of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos took a break from his busy life to enjoy a day at Disneyland with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Though the two seemed to keep it simple when it came to their attire in the park–Bezos in a pair of khaki pants, a gray t-shirt, and sneakers and Sanchez in a pair of jeans, a white top, and sneakers–they were joined by an entourage of five bodyguards and two VIP tour guide Cast Members.
Internet Reacts After Disney Theme Parks Abandon 'Fairy Godmother in Training' for Gender-Neutral Title
Disney theme parks are now referring to the cast members working at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations by a new gender-neutral title. The change is visible on the official Disney Parks site, with former "Fairy Godmothers in Training" now called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices." This shift will allow people with any gender...
Disney World Guest ‘In Shock’ After Allegedly Witnessing Bus Hit Cast Member
Well, this is definitely not a particularly magical experience for the most magical place on Earth. According to a Reddit post in the r/WaltDisneyWorld sub, a bus driver didn't stop and hit a Disney World cast member at a crossing. "While we were going back from [Animal Kingdom] the bus...
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Popculture
Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul
It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
WDW News Today
Cast Members Can Take 50% Off Merchandise Through August at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort
Cast Members can save even more at Disney owned-and-operated shops during the month at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. The discount is available when Cast Members present their ID at checkout. In addition, the discount will also be applied through mobile checkout when the Self-Admission or Main Entrance Pass is linked to an account on the My Disney Experience or the Disneyland app.
disneydining.com
You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price
For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
AOL Corp
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Stephanie Burman can't remember life without Disney World. "I've been going to Disney since I was in my mom's womb," she said. "So the thought of having a Fairy Tale wedding was just a dream. ... The fact that it came true was just unbelievable." Antonio Santiago of Wenonah, New...
Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up
From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Disney World's New Addition Has a Big Problem (Two, in Fact)
Visiting a theme park involves using your smartphone for a variety of things. You may want to look up wait times for rides, post pictures on social media, and keep in touch with other members of your group. Disney World has made smartphones fairly essential to its in-park experience. The...
Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'
Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/27/2022 (MagicBand+ Launches, New Toy Story Land Apparel, MagicBand+ Syncs with Beacons of Magic, & More)
Good Morning, World Travelers. Today is the highly anticipated launch of MagicBand+. We’re rope dropping EPCOT to shop the selection, and then try it out. Let’s get going!. Pin Traders is the only location at EPCOT that you can buy a MagicBand+, currently. Of course, we were one of the first guests in the door. We already found most designs over at Magic Kingdom, but here we discovered a Disney snacks and Mickey Mouse design.
disneydining.com
Disney Reverses Decision, Popular Attractions to Remain on Disney Genie+ Indefinitely
Summer is the most popular time for Guests to visit the Walt Disney World Resort. Families brave the heat and the long lines in order to get their very own piece of the magic. While the crowds may be big, one thing can help make their days easier, Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was introduced last October, replacing the free FastPass system. For $15 per person, per day, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ and select rides they wish to get front of the line access to. This includes popular rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Spaceship Earth, and Tower of Terror.
disneytips.com
Will Disney Genie+ Be Worth It After Its Latest Update?
Disney Genie+ has replaced FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Guests are still adjusting to the new process of eliminating or shortening their wait times for theme park attractions (and understandably so). Guests using Disney Genie+ opt-in to purchase the service for $15 per person per day for the ability...
