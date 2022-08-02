Wis. DHS submits updated proposal for opioid settlement, receives first payment

www.weau.com
Gov. Evers announces $14.1 million in ARPA funding for Wisconsin's behavioral health needs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced $14.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding Wednesday, Aug. 3, that will directly support youth mental health services and new behavioral health providers entering the workforce. Children's Wisconsin will receive a total of $5...
COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin
SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election officials have decided not to recommend prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot. Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10 absentee...
Wisconsin joins taskforce to cut down on scammer calls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin joined a task force to cut down on illegal robocalls by taking a second look at telecommunication companies, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday. Fifty attorney generals from across the United States formed the bipartisan task force to take action against telecommunication companies responsible for...
EMS providers across Wisconsin receive funding for support, stability
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday an investment into supporting and stabilizing emergency medical services across the state. The $8 million investment into EMS will be distributed to communities across Wisconsin. Gov. Evers first announced the investment into EMS during...
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
SNAP Schedule: Wisconsin QUEST Card FoodShare Benefits for August 2022
SNAP helps boost the food budget of low-income households across the U.S. FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Benefits are...
Investigator who floated decertification later backed off
The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
Donate peanut butter, get into Wisconsin State Fair for $5
You can get into the Wisconsin State Fair for $5 on Thursday if you bring a jar of peanut butter or make a donation to Hunger Task Force.
Election guide: What to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Primary Election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for Wisconsin’s 2022 Primary Election. NBC15 has you covered with a voter guide on what to bring to the polls, where to find your polling place and how to turn in an absentee ballot. Where and...
Voting in Wisconsin? Here’s What You Need to Know.
Wisconsin’s partisan primary election is coming up next week on Tuesday, August 9. Polls are open from 7AM to 8PM. For today’s show, Wendy Hathaway, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Dane County, gives us the scoop about the ins and outs of voting in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin's Primary Election Next Week Tuesday, August 9th
Next Tuesday is the August 9th Primary Election in Wisconsin. It’s important for voters to remember that in the primary you can only vote for one party. For example, if you choose Republican, you can’t vote for any democratic candidates. If you do, your ballot will be tossed out.
Wisconsin DNR PFAS drinking and surface water rules go into effect
New administrative rules for PFAS in Wisconsin are now in effect. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board approved the weakened rules earlier this year. In February, DNR staff proposed a threshold of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. This is in line with recommendations from the...
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes
(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
Wisconsin DOT: Tim Michels’ Company Earned $17 Million More Than Awarded Road Contracts
Michels Corp., the company that vice president and treasurer Tim Michels helps run, earned more than $17 million over the original contract amounts awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation during the last five years, Wisconsin Right Now has documented. The net earnings for the 31 projects were $17.7 million...
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
Absentee ballot loophole? Wisconsin man now investigated for fraud
Can someone request your ballot for you without your permission? A Racine County man said he was proving a security loophole. Now, the state is investigating him for voter fraud.
Flags to be flown at half-staff in Wisconsin to honor 10th anniversary of Sikh temple shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to commemorate the 10th anniversary of a shooting at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek by ordering flags to fly at half-staff on Friday. The flags of the United States and state of Wisconsin will be lowered to mark the anniversary, according to Executive Order #173.
