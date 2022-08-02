Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to host first-ever fishing rodeo
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking anglers to test their bass fishing skills – for a good cause.
The first-ever Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Fishing Rodeo will be held at Lake Guntersville for two-man teams. The tournament is open to amateurs only, no guides.ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
The first place prize is $3,500, followed by $1,500 for second place and $750 for third place.
The cost to enter is $200 per team with all proceeds benefitting the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post , “The money raised will help build a training center and shooting range for the sheriff’s office.”
The rodeo will be held on Sunday, September 11 beginning at 6 a.m. at the Tom Jackson Park boat ramp near Highway 69. Weigh-ins will be held at Civitan Park at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.
To sign up for the tournament, contact Sonya Cantrell at scantrell@marshallco.org.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0