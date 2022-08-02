Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to host first-ever fishing rodeo

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking anglers to test their bass fishing skills – for a good cause.

The first-ever Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Fishing Rodeo will be held at Lake Guntersville for two-man teams. The tournament is open to amateurs only, no guides.

The first place prize is $3,500, followed by $1,500 for second place and $750 for third place.

The cost to enter is $200 per team with all proceeds benefitting the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post , “The money raised will help build a training center and shooting range for the sheriff’s office.”

The rodeo will be held on Sunday, September 11 beginning at 6 a.m. at the Tom Jackson Park boat ramp near Highway 69. Weigh-ins will be held at Civitan Park at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.

To sign up for the tournament, contact Sonya Cantrell at scantrell@marshallco.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.