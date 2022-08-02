Special Deal EXTENDED for Bus Service Between Orlando Airport and Disney World

www.disneyfoodblog.com
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
WDW News Today
Male Guest Arrested for Raping Woman at Walt Disney World Resort Hotel
A man has been arrested after raping a woman at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. Fox 35 Orlando obtained the arrest affidavit for Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines. He was arrested on Monday and faces a sexual battery charge. The victim stated that she was at a bar...
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Popculture
Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul
It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
In 1960, One Night At Disneyland Was Only $18 Bucks. Here’s What It Costs Today
If you want to plan a trip to Disney, sorry to tell you, but it's not going to come cheap. The "happiest place on Earth" has increased in price over the past few decades, thanks to inflation and new attractions bumping up the price. But a new report looked at what it costs to take a trip to Disneyland for a family of four and compared that to prices today. The difference is wild.
Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'
Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
AOL Corp
One injured, three arrested in Disney World brawl
Two groups got into a fight at Disney World, ending in arrests and one person hospitalized, officials said. The brawl occurred Wednesday evening inside the Magic Kingdom, according to a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. “Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people...
Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others
Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
disneytips.com
Will Disney Genie+ Be Worth It After Its Latest Update?
Disney Genie+ has replaced FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Guests are still adjusting to the new process of eliminating or shortening their wait times for theme park attractions (and understandably so). Guests using Disney Genie+ opt-in to purchase the service for $15 per person per day for the ability...
disneydining.com
Disney Reverses Decision, Popular Attractions to Remain on Disney Genie+ Indefinitely
Summer is the most popular time for Guests to visit the Walt Disney World Resort. Families brave the heat and the long lines in order to get their very own piece of the magic. While the crowds may be big, one thing can help make their days easier, Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was introduced last October, replacing the free FastPass system. For $15 per person, per day, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ and select rides they wish to get front of the line access to. This includes popular rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Spaceship Earth, and Tower of Terror.
Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up
From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
Disney Theme Park Rival Launches New Thrill Ride
Competition for guests is fierce among the top theme parks in the U.S. with operators such as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios, Cedar Fair (FUN) - Get Cedar Fair L.P. Report and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Report constantly introducing new attractions and installing new rides.
