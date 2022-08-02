Listen: Who to catch at Outside Lands? Let this mix be your guide

48hills.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Future Taps ‘P-Valley’ Star Shannon Thornton For “Love You Better” Music Video
Future has issued the latest visual from his album I NEVER LIKED YOU for the song “LOVE YOU BETTER.” In the video, he enlists P-Valley star Shannon Thornton as the leading lady. In the Nathan Scherrer-executive produced cinematic project, Future watches in grief as his romantic interest, played by the actress, is glowing in love with another person.
soultracks.com
The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio
(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
Stereogum
Frankie Cosmos – “One Year Stand”
Frankie Cosmos, the rock group fronted by Greta Kline, have announced a new album, Inner World Peace, their follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. The band recorded it and produced it with Nate Mendelsohn and Katie Von Schleicher at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, and the songs were culled down from the 100+ that Kline wrote during the pandemic. Lead single “One Year Stand” is soft and sad and sweet, and comes with a music video directed by Eliza Lu Doyle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Metallica Get Strange With ‘Stranger Things’-Themed ‘Master of Puppets’ Video
After getting the “Kate Bush bump” from the last episode of Stranger Things this season, Metallica have decided to give “Master of Puppets” some extra recognition with a new lyric video. The clip uses eerie lighting similar to Stranger Things’ Upside Down, where (spoiler alert) Eddie Munson jammed out on the thrash epic to distract a legion of bats from the series’ heroes as they approached a battle with the evil Vecna. The new lyric video contains imagery of a man entering a labyrinth, lighting, hands pulling strings like marionettes, rows of crosses like the Master of Puppets album cover, and a sword-wielding duelist ready to begin a battle of his own.
Complex
Nino Uptown Shares Late-Night Visuals For “Feel Your Vibe”
Following swiftly on from “No Favours” with Birmingham rapper Mowgs just last week, rising singer-rapper Nino Uptown is already back with “Feel Your Vibe”. A bit of a tougher joint, this one sees Nino take on a hard-hitting drill beat from producers Azura, Polbeats and Yngflam. There’s still plenty of melody—specifically in his unique way of using Auto-Tune—but it’s dark, brooding and shot through with a dramatic chill.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers Viral Kate Bush Song ‘Running Up That Hill’ in Style of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’
There appears to be no end to Stranger Things pushing popular '80s songs back into the mainstream. In fact, popular YouTuber Anthony Vincent is bringing the recent surges of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to its natural melding, performing Bush's classic as if it were performed like the Metallica killer cut. And he's got some help with this project, pulling it social media savvy Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and acclaimed YouTube shredder Stevie T to assist.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Watch Rina Sawayama break free from 19th century time loop in ‘Hold The Girl’ video
Rina Sawayama has shared the music video for her latest single ‘Hold The Girl’. The Ali Kurr-directed visuals show the pop star stuck in a time loop within the bounds of a 19th century farmhouse until she finally breaks free. Press material describes the video as a “metaphor...
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Breaks Spotify Record
Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album RENAISSANCE has set a new Spotify record. The streaming service announced that on July 29 — the record’s release day — the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 so far. While Spotify did not share the official numbers from their end, reports state that RENAISSANCE earned a total of 43.25 million streams to break the record. In addition, all of the tracks on the album debuted in US Spotify’s top 25, with seven of them entering the top 10.
Bear Grylls Reveals to Outsider What Music is On His Go-To Playlist: LISTEN
What music drives the man? In our exclusive chat, Bear Grylls offers up his current… The post Bear Grylls Reveals to Outsider What Music is On His Go-To Playlist: LISTEN appeared first on Outsider.
The Dream Syndicate Forges Into the Future with New Album
Never one to rest on laurels or repeat themselves, the legendary band the Dream Syndicate is back with another trippy, genre-defying album of rock and roll. “Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions,” out now, finds the acclaimed group delving into psychedelia, touches of Krautrock, and more in a sonic stew only they can cook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Frankie Cosmos Announce New Album Inner World Peace, Share Video: Watch
Frankie Cosmos have announced the new album Inner World Peace, scheduled for release on October 21 via Sub Pop. The band co-produced the album with Nate Mendelsohn and Katie Von Schleicher at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, New York; Mendelsohn and Von Schleicher also mixed the LP. Below, watch the music video for the new song “One Year Stand.” The visual—directed and edited by Eliza Lu Doyle—stars the band’s Greta Kline and Alex Bailey.
The Pharcyde Reunites For “My Bad,” Group’s First Song In 25 Years
Click here to read the full article. Legendary West Coast rap group The Pharcyde have reunited for their first song in over 25 years. The group, which originally consisted of members Fatlip, Slimkid3, Bootie Brown, and Imani, recently joined forces on Fatlip’s new song, “My Bad.” The track finds the rappers lamenting their regrets while atoning for their past missteps. Released on LABCABIN Records, “My Bad” features an appearance from Butch Cassidy and is included on Fatlip’s latest album, Sccit & Siavash The Grouch Present... Torpor. The album also includes guest spots from Krayzie Bone, M.O.m and Sccit, as well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Hear Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock Cover “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” For New Claymation Doc
A documentary all about claymation — appropriately called Claydream — is currently in the works and will arrive in theaters next month. Directed by Marq Evans, the doc follows the life of Oscar-winning claymation innovator Will Vinton, who created the California Raisins, Domino Pizza’s the Noid, and the M&M characters. Vinton, who died in 2018, also was the claymation director behind 1985’s Return To Oz and worked on multiple claymation shorts for Sesame Street. Now, Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock has shared a rendition of “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” which was originally popularized by Marvin Gaye and famously used to soundtrack those ’80s California Raisins commercials.
Essence
Beyoncé Pays Homage To Ballroom Legends By Recreating Iconic Looks For ‘Renaissance’
For her seventh studio album, Beyoncé releases a breathtaking photo gallery. It’s no secret that we’re living in the midst of Beyonce’s internet. I mean, it has always been her internet since any time she posts – regardless of the platform – it goes viral and remains the main topic for the next 24 hours, but after releasing her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Queen Bey will definitely be the only conversation that truly matters this weekend.
NME
Beyoncé releases surprise four-song EP of ‘Break My Soul’ remixes
Beyoncé has today (August 4) released a surprise four-song EP of remixes for her ‘Renaissance’ cut ‘Break My Soul’. Listen below. Comprised of four revamped cuts of the titular lead single, the EP enlists Honey Dijon, will.i.am, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance, who each offer different versions of the song.
thebrag.com
Turn It Up: Community radio’s Australian music picks
In this Tone Deaf series, a different music director or presenter at some of the finest community stations from around the country get their opportunity to share the best community music discoveries from Amrap. The Australian Music Radio Airplay Project – best known as Amrap – offers Australian musicians a...
Comments / 0