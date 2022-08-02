ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Lung cancer & knowing your biomarker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lung cancer is a leading cause of death for Black men and women. Dr. Sydney Barned and Brandi Bryant, a lung cancer survivor, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about lung cancer research, like knowing your biomarker. Watch the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Funeral held for Memphis pastor killed in carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Family, friends, and fellow church members gathered Wednesday for the funeral of Pastor Autura Eason-Williams who was killed in a carjacking at her home last month. In a funeral service streamed online, the face of Pastor Autura Eason-Williams filled the church. More than 250 people took part in Wednesday’s services virtually through Zoom. From a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
WREG

Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity
WBBJ

Teacher of the Year down to 9 finalists in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine finalists have been chosen for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. The news release from the Tennessee Department of Education says the finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County area.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Cooper-Young's Beauty Shop to celebrate 20 years Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're a fan of The Beauty Shop in Cooper-Young, you may want to be in town Saturday. The owner of the restaurant is throwing a birthday party to celebrate its 20th anniversary. You'll be able to enjoy food from the original menu and you'll see...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
CONWAY, AR
WREG

Memphians worry they’re next in carjacking crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Violent criminals are taking vehicles by force while on the road, at businesses and even homes, police have said. This year Memphis has seen a 45% increase in carjackings across the city. Cameron Mathews and Brittani Ratway were arrested this week and are accused of pointing a gun at victim Barry Henderson […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy