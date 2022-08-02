www.localmemphis.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Program gives homeless women in Memphis a second chance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is helping homeless women in Memphis get on the right track. Ladies In Need Can Survive, Inc. is a transitional house in Frayser for women trying to recover. At the house, they can house up to four women up to one year. The organization...
actionnews5.com
Lung cancer & knowing your biomarker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lung cancer is a leading cause of death for Black men and women. Dr. Sydney Barned and Brandi Bryant, a lung cancer survivor, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about lung cancer research, like knowing your biomarker. Watch the...
Family and friends honor slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were held in Lakeland Wednesday. Hundreds attended the service in person and virtually at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Friends and family members shared emotional tributes, including her husband. “You were the perfect wife for me,” Derrell Eason-Williams...
Funeral held for Memphis pastor killed in carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Family, friends, and fellow church members gathered Wednesday for the funeral of Pastor Autura Eason-Williams who was killed in a carjacking at her home last month. In a funeral service streamed online, the face of Pastor Autura Eason-Williams filled the church. More than 250 people took part in Wednesday’s services virtually through Zoom. From a […]
Man accused of breaking into Tennessee elementary school 3 times
A man has been charged with three burglaries at an elementary school in Frayser.
Residents fear another walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex injuring three people. The walkway gave way Tuesday afternoon at Peppertree Apartments on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven. FOX13 investigated whether the collapse and the resulting injuries could have been prevented and discovered that there is nothing on...
Should Shelby County’s eviction judges be more like Louisville’s?
Back when she worked with victims of domestic violence, Judge Jennifer Leibson witnessed the terrible consequences of eviction. Now, signing eviction documents is part of Leibson’s job as one of two judges in Louisville who currently handle eviction cases. She says she tries to sign as few as possible.
Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
WBBJ
Teacher of the Year down to 9 finalists in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine finalists have been chosen for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. The news release from the Tennessee Department of Education says the finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County area.
actionnews5.com
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
Clergy requests teens not be charged as adults in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Tuesday to remember Reverend Autura Eason-Williams. A viewing was held in West Memphis for the minister carjacked and murdered in her Whitehaven driveway on July 18. District Attorney Amy Weirich has said she wants to try the two teens charged with...
Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Blind grocery bagger in Lakeland inspires customers, co-workers
LAKELAND, Tenn. — A longtime blind Kroger bagger in Lakeland is beloved by his community. Willie B. Wells, a courtesy clerk, has worked at the store in the Stonebridge Crossing Shopping Center for 12 years. ABC24 photojournalist Shiela Whaley has his story.
localmemphis.com
Cooper-Young's Beauty Shop to celebrate 20 years Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're a fan of The Beauty Shop in Cooper-Young, you may want to be in town Saturday. The owner of the restaurant is throwing a birthday party to celebrate its 20th anniversary. You'll be able to enjoy food from the original menu and you'll see...
localmemphis.com
'Leaving feeling loved' | Healthcare center specializes in comforting new moms
The Memphis Morning Center has delivered more than 1,000 babies of more than 42 nationalities. Their executive director said that their care is comprehensive.
actionnews5.com
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
Memphians worry they’re next in carjacking crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Violent criminals are taking vehicles by force while on the road, at businesses and even homes, police have said. This year Memphis has seen a 45% increase in carjackings across the city. Cameron Mathews and Brittani Ratway were arrested this week and are accused of pointing a gun at victim Barry Henderson […]
Home on National Street in Memphis closed as public nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis home has been shut down as a public nuisance. The Memphis Police Department said it began receiving complaints from neighbors and patrol officers about the home at 1673 National Street, not fair from Chelsea Ave. and Jackson Ave., in 2021. According to MPD, officers...
