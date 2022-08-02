Get Tickets NOW for a ‘Great Gatsby’ Event in Disney Springs!

www.disneyfoodblog.com
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
WDW News Today
Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland
Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Popculture
Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul
It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
My family of 3 spent $300 a night at the Swan and Dolphin, and the affordable Disney resort is perfect for adults
My family of 3 stayed at Marriott's Swan and Dolphin Resort for $300 a night. It's one of my favorite resorts at Disney World, and it's close to Epcot and Hollywood Studios. There are multiple pools, theme-park perks, transportation options, and other amenities.
Internet Reacts After Disney Theme Parks Abandon 'Fairy Godmother in Training' for Gender-Neutral Title
Disney theme parks are now referring to the cast members working at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations by a new gender-neutral title. The change is visible on the official Disney Parks site, with former "Fairy Godmothers in Training" now called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices." This shift will allow people with any gender...
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up
From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
WDW News Today
Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables Mystery Bags Finally Land at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After originally debuting on June 1 at Disneyland and online at shopDisney, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables mystery bags have finally landed at Walt Disney World. Timothy Q. Mouse, the open edition plush, arrived last month.
disneydining.com
Disney Reverses Decision, Popular Attractions to Remain on Disney Genie+ Indefinitely
Summer is the most popular time for Guests to visit the Walt Disney World Resort. Families brave the heat and the long lines in order to get their very own piece of the magic. While the crowds may be big, one thing can help make their days easier, Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was introduced last October, replacing the free FastPass system. For $15 per person, per day, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ and select rides they wish to get front of the line access to. This includes popular rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Spaceship Earth, and Tower of Terror.
Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others
Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
WDW News Today
Guests Can Add Their Photo to a Halloween Tribute Store Mausoleum Plaque at Universal Studios Florida
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests can now sign up to add an “In Memoriam” style photo of themselves to their own Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store mausoleum plaque at Universal Studios Florida!. Tribute Store Mausoleum Plaque — $129.
dlnewstoday.com
New Cast Member Nametags Coming to Disneyland for 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company
With The Walt Disney Company celebrating its 100th anniversary next year with “100 Years of Wonder,” Cast Member nametags will feature an extra bit of magic at the Disneyland Resort!. An announcement sent to Cast Members and Imagineers announced that they’ll be able to choose a character’s name...
WDW News Today
New “The Haunted Mansion” Nightshirt, Long-Sleeved Shirt, and Jacket Creep Into Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fashion is never dead at The Haunted Mansion, and now guests can pick up new apparel inspired by the classic attraction at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Nightshirt – $34.99. This new nightshirt features iconography...
Disney Theme Park Rival Launches New Thrill Ride
Competition for guests is fierce among the top theme parks in the U.S. with operators such as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios, Cedar Fair (FUN) - Get Cedar Fair L.P. Report and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Report constantly introducing new attractions and installing new rides.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 7/27/22 (MagicBand+ Debuts to Mediocre Interest & Confused Guests, Vault Collection Merchandise, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Royal greetings from Magic Kingdom! MagicBand+ debuts today and we’re excited to see all of the new designs offered so let’s go see them!. There was already a small crowd around them at the Emporium...
Elite Daily
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Treats Include Insta-Worthy Hocus Pocus Sweets
These festive Disney offerings are scary-cute. Halloween is creeping up on us, and Disney is getting ready for the spooky season in the sweetest way possible. Disney’s treats for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 have been announced, and the frightfully delicious menu includes Hocus Pocus-inspired and Mickey-shaped desserts.
16 of the best photo spots at Walt Disney World: Can you hit them all on your next visit?
If it feels like all your Disney World vacation photos are full of other people, you're probably not taking them at the right locations.
