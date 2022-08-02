ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Get Tickets NOW for a ‘Great Gatsby’ Event in Disney Springs!

By Jordan-Paige Sudduth
disneyfoodblog.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland

Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul

It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Disney Springs#Disney World#Labor Day Weekend#Great Gatsby#Edison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up

From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables Mystery Bags Finally Land at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After originally debuting on June 1 at Disneyland and online at shopDisney, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables mystery bags have finally landed at Walt Disney World. Timothy Q. Mouse, the open edition plush, arrived last month.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Reverses Decision, Popular Attractions to Remain on Disney Genie+ Indefinitely

Summer is the most popular time for Guests to visit the Walt Disney World Resort. Families brave the heat and the long lines in order to get their very own piece of the magic. While the crowds may be big, one thing can help make their days easier, Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was introduced last October, replacing the free FastPass system. For $15 per person, per day, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ and select rides they wish to get front of the line access to. This includes popular rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Spaceship Earth, and Tower of Terror.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others

Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Rival Launches New Thrill Ride

Competition for guests is fierce among the top theme parks in the U.S. with operators such as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios, Cedar Fair (FUN) - Get Cedar Fair L.P. Report and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Report constantly introducing new attractions and installing new rides.
TRAVEL
Elite Daily

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Treats Include Insta-Worthy Hocus Pocus Sweets

These festive Disney offerings are scary-cute. Halloween is creeping up on us, and Disney is getting ready for the spooky season in the sweetest way possible. Disney’s treats for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 have been announced, and the frightfully delicious menu includes Hocus Pocus-inspired and Mickey-shaped desserts.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy