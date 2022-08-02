Read on www.wwltv.com
AG's office expected to file formal charges against Bob Dean soon
NEW ORLEANS — Embattled Louisiana nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr. is facing fast-approaching legal deadlines as the one-year anniversary approaches of the ill-fated evacuation of more than 800 of his nursing home patients into his poorly-equipped and leaky warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. Dean traveled from his home in...
Louisiana legalizes Fentanyl test strips hoping to save lives
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has joined a growing number of states that have decriminalized the use of Fentanyl test strips. The small strip of paper can save a life. It can detect the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl has rapidly become the deadliest drug in the New...
Mississippi man killed in Slidell-area crash
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. State police investigators say 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also going eastbound on Interstate 10. The Corrolla then hit the rear of the Mack dump truck.
Rapper Mystikal arrested, facing rape charge in Louisiana
ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Rapper Mystikal, who has faced sexual assault charges in the past, was booked on several charges including first-degree rape on Sunday in Louisiana, multiple media outlets report. According to The Advocate, 51-year-old Michael Tyler was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison on Sunday afternoon on...
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new laws...
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
Protestors gather in New Orleans after abortion ban may go back into effect
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of community members spoke out and let their voices be heard at Washington Square on Sunday, calling for women to have a choice when it comes to abortion. It comes after a three-judge panel ruled that the state's trigger law must remain in effect while...
Armed man robs Chalmette business — Can you help police ID him?
CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed a Chalmette business at gunpoint. On Thursday evening, police responded to a robbery at a business in 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive. When the man entered the business, he pulled out...
Some improvement in Louisiana standardized test scores
BATON ROUGE, La. — A return to in-person learning is a factor in a small rebound in standardized test scores for Louisiana students, the state Education Department said Wednesday. The percentage of students in grades 3 through 8 who achieved levels of mastery or proficient on overall subject matter...
Judge denies AG's request to let abortion ban go into effect; abortion still legal in La.
BATON ROUGE, La. — A state judge has denied Attorney General Jeff Landry's request to let the state's abortion ban go into effect while the appeals court rules on it. As a result, abortion will still be legal in Louisiana — at least until the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals rules on it.
Louisiana Supreme Court’s chief justice reelected
BATON ROUGE, La. — The chief justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court has won re-election to another 10-year term. Chief Justice John Weimer was automatically reelected when nobody signed up to challenge him by Friday’s qualifying deadline for the Nov. 8 ballot, The Advocate reported. Weimer, 67, a...
1 dead, 3 injured in St. Charles Parish shooting
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Four people were shot and one person has died in a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Hahn Street in Hahnville, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies located four subjects...
Louisiana P-EBT benefits for children extended through the Summer
NEW ORLEANS — Pandemic EBT benefits for school-aged children have been extended through the summer. The Louisiana Dept. of Child and Family Services along with the Louisiana Dept. of Education announced the expansion this week. All students in K-12 schools who receive free or reduced-price meals and were in...
Laplace residents waiting for completion of FEMA group site promised after ida
LAPLACE, La. — It’s 11 months since Hurricane Ida and the people of Laplace are still trying to live in homes with no sheetrock or flooring. “A lot of people still aren't back in their homes. They left town. A lot of people haven't came back, you know, some people have. They still trying to rebuild, but still a lot of work," Laplace resident David Cable said.
St. Tammany students to get free breakfasts, lunches at school
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Public School System will offer free breakfasts and lunches for all students for the next school year. In a statement published on Monday, the school system said that all enrolled students at the parish's 55 schools are can "receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school at no charge to the parents."
