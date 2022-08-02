LAPLACE, La. — It’s 11 months since Hurricane Ida and the people of Laplace are still trying to live in homes with no sheetrock or flooring. “A lot of people still aren't back in their homes. They left town. A lot of people haven't came back, you know, some people have. They still trying to rebuild, but still a lot of work," Laplace resident David Cable said.

LAPLACE, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO