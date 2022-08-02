How to vote, what to know on Michigan's Election Day

www.detroitnews.com
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says 1,315,112 absentee ballots were requested statewide and 1,069,107 submitted as of early afternoon Election Day, though more may be dropped off.
Detroit News
What's delaying election results in Michigan? Modem madness
Lansing — Multiple Michigan counties, including two of the state's largest, were seeing delays Tuesday night in reporting primary election results, in part because more local clerks were hand-delivering data into county offices instead of sending the information over the internet. The trend is part of a push to...
WILX-TV
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
hourdetroit.com
4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election
Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
Detroit News
Election results: Michigan primary 2022 statewide and local races
Buoyed by the financial support of the DeVos family and the endorsement of Donald Trump, conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held serve to win the GOP nomination for Michigan governor on Tuesday. In Oakland County, Democratic incumbent Rep. Haley Stevens dominated fellow Rep. Andy Levin to oust him from Congress in...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
wnmufm.org
Primary day in Michigan
MARQUETTE, MI— It's primary election day in Michigan. The ballot offers Democratic and Republican candidates for various offices, including governor. It will also let voters decide a number of millage proposals across the Upper Peninsula. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., local time. To see...
WZZM 13
Aug. 2 Michigan primary election voting guide
MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan primary election. A primary election features candidates facing off against members of their own party to determine who will appear on November's general election ballot.
Michigan State Senate election results for Aug. 2, 2022
The follow are live election results for the Republican and Democrat races in the 38 State Senate districts in Michigan. Candidates who are running unopposed in their primary are not displayed.
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
michiganchronicle.com
WATCH: Michigan Chronicle’s Primary Election Coverage!
DETROIT — Michigan Chronicle hosted a special Election Night coverage of the primary race that has garnered a wide array of candidates for voter to elect. Digital Anchor Andre Ash hit on the key races, issues, candidates, and updated Election Results. Joining the LIVE broadcast were radio personality Frankie...
LIVE UPDATES: Michigan 2022 August primary election results
Polls are closed and votes are now being tallied in Michigan’s 2022 August primary election. All eyes are on the GOP gubernatorial race.
wdet.org
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know
Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
UPMATTERS
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
wgvunews.org
Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
MSNBC
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Michigan Primary Election
DETROIT – Michigan Primary Election is two days away. While voter engagement has been increasing over the past several elections, some changes have taken place ahead of the August election. Double check your polling place as redistricting happened this year. Also - What you need to know about redistricting...
Detroit News
GOP governor nominee Tudor Dixon: 'Epic battle' ahead with Whitmer
Grand Rapids — Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator and first-time candidate who won the backing of powerful allies, including former President Donald Trump, will be the Michigan Republican Party's nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. With about 82% of the expected votes in the Republican contest...
