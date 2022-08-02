ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IN

WTHI

Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
WTHR

ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.
GREENFIELD, IN
WLOS.com

Indiana man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Indiana man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Tuesday morning. The National Park Service said 71-year-old William Dashiell swerved to avoid a fallen tree in a sharp curve between Craggy Gardens and Mount Mitchell. His three-wheel motorcycle ran into a heavily wooded area, then a culvert.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Crash Kills One Person In White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of two county roads in White County Monday morning. State Police say Roger Westerhouse, 70, from Monticello, was driving west on County Road 1250 South with a passenger in his car. He stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 100 and when he started driving again, a car on County Road 100 hit the passenger side of Westerhouse’s car. His car was knocked off the road and rolled over into a field.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
LAFAYETTE, IN

