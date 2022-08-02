www.titusvilleherald.com
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
Formal charges filed against parents in Muncie child shooting
Formal charges have been filed against the parents of a 5-year-old girl who was shot and killed by her 6-year-old brother at a home on Muncie's southside.
Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
Muncie couple charged after daughter's shooting death
The parents of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot his younger sister with a gun he found inside their home have been charged in connection with the girl's death.
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
Accused Elwood cop killer appears in court for first time
The man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday morning was in court for the first time Monday afternoon.
Fox 59
New Castle Police Department receives fake active school shooter text
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Henry County dispatch received a 911 text indicating the possibility of an active shooter at Parker Elementary in New Castle. According to New Castle PD, officers responded to the school and made entry in under one minute. NCPD had six...
Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail
INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
WTHR
ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.
Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond
A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond.
WLOS.com
Indiana man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Indiana man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Tuesday morning. The National Park Service said 71-year-old William Dashiell swerved to avoid a fallen tree in a sharp curve between Craggy Gardens and Mount Mitchell. His three-wheel motorcycle ran into a heavily wooded area, then a culvert.
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Investigators say a Muncie woman tried to cover up the details in a dog attack that left a 17-month-old girl with “catastrophic facial injuries.” Muncie police were sent to a home on W. 9th Street on January 6, 2022 in reference to a dog bite. Officers arrived to find medics treating a […]
wrtv.com
Suspect in Elwood police officer's death has several prior criminal convictions, records show
INDIANA — WRTV Investigates has learned the suspect preliminarily charged with murder in the shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz has several previous criminal convictions. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's criminal record stretches back to 1998, when he was convicted of battery in Grant County. WRTV Investigates...
Man dies in weekend motorcycle crash on I-465 ramp
A motorcyclist died when he crashed on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 Saturday on the city's northeast side, police say.
WIBC.com
Crash Kills One Person In White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of two county roads in White County Monday morning. State Police say Roger Westerhouse, 70, from Monticello, was driving west on County Road 1250 South with a passenger in his car. He stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 100 and when he started driving again, a car on County Road 100 hit the passenger side of Westerhouse’s car. His car was knocked off the road and rolled over into a field.
WLFI.com
Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
