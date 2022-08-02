Celebrate End of Summer At Fort Rickey In Rome New York

wibx950.com
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
Taste of East Syracuse returns this evening
The Village of East Syracuse will be hosting its 17th annual Taste of East Syracuse food festival today, Aug. 2. As always, the event will be held outside the village municipal building on the corner of North Center and Ellis streets, and it will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors
Sorry parents, your kids are going to be "hopping mad" they can't go here this summer. Rockin' Jump in New Hartford has officially closed it's doors to the public. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. The message was posted just a week following another post that shared updated business hours for visitors.
All 32 FREE ’22 New York State Fair Concerts! Who Will You See?
With The Great New York State Fair less than three weeks away, what are you looking forward to the most? Can't wait for the delicious, always fun Fair food? Maybe you want to ride every ride in the Fairground. But I bet you're looking for the perfect Fair concert to make your trip to Syracuse.
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
15 New Food & Drink Vendors Among 100+ Coming to NYS Fair
15 new food vendors will bring plenty of different options to try at the New York State Fair this year. From Maine lobster to Texas barbecue, there's sure to be something for every taste bud. “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance...
One of 15 Best Root Beers in Country Comes From Central New York
One of the 15 best roots beers in the country comes from Central New York. Saranac Brewery brews up more than great beer. F.X. Matt Brewing has one of the best roots beers in the country, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has tried the tasty soda. Tasting...
localsyr.com
Syracuse research center expands, moving to East Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Velocity Clinical Research, a global research center, is expanding its Syracuse operation and moving to a larger building in East Syracuse. Velocity Clinical Research in Syracuse was formerly known as Clarity Clinical Research until 2021 when Velocity acquired Clarity. The group previously operated on Kirkville Road by Bishop Grimes High School but now works out of 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse.
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Visiting the Fascinating Salt Museum in Syracuse’s Onondaga Lake Park
Located on the northeastern shore of Syracuse’s Onondaga Lake, far from any ocean, you’ll find the Salt Museum. The Salt Museum tells the story of Syracuse’s once prominent salt industry. In fact, the industry was so important to the city that it’s still known today as “The Salt City”.
cnyhomepage.com
Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Herkimer County
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Beech Leaf disease has been discovered in over 30 counties in New York State, including the Herkimer County Town of Salisbury. Department of Environmental Conservation’s Supervising Forester Scott Healy explains how this infects the trees. “It’s associated with a Nematoad, and affects American...
syracuse.com
Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes
Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
Calling Hours & Funeral Set for Beautiful Ilion Girl Who Touched So Many
Calling hours and funeral arrangements have been set for the beautiful Ilion girl who touched so many lives during her short time on earth. 12-year-old Anna LaBella passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the loving arms of her mom and dad after a courageous battle with cancer. Anna...
One Central New York City Makes List of “Best Places to Affordably Retire”
Just like you are, I am counting down the days until retirement. Realistically in today's economy, the likelihood of that happening sooner rather than later is depressing, but I am optimistic for my time when I can sit back and drink a cup of coffee in the morning without any pressing work responsibilities.
Romesentinel.com
Herkimer romance author celebrates release of third book
HERKIMER — Janine Phillips, of Herkimer, saw one dream come true in 2019 when her romance novel, “Ten Bucks and a Wish,” written under her pen name, Janina Grey, was published. Now, with two more contemporary romance novels to her credit and a third due out next...
localsyr.com
Centro provides $1 service to the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world where everything is more expensive, one thing is remaining affordable. Centro’s Park-N-Ride service to and from the Fair is just $1 each way. That’s a 50% reduction from previous years. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from...
Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen
An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
