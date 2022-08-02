BONEYARD: Bulldogs have big weekend

WEEK One vs Oregon ( Mercedes-Benz Stadium) All of the stories lines are here for this one. Dan Lanning was on the sideline as the defensive coordinator at Georgia in January for the National Championship game against Alabama. He will now face his former team in Atlanta as the Head Coach of the Oregon Ducks in his first game ever a head coach. Georgia will not only face Lanning, they will also face former Auburn QB Bo Nix most likely in his first game for the Ducks. Nix was 21-38 for 217 yards and a interception last year against Georgia. On the other side of that a lot of that talent he faced on the Plain is now in the NFL. Georgia will break in several new starters on the defensive side. Stetson Bennett returns some key pieces on offense and it starts with All- American TE Brock Bowers. This is going to be a chess match, because Lanning knows to what to expect out of a Kirby Smart team on both sides of the ball. I think in the end, Georgia is too much to handle for four quarters and the running game breaks open a close game in the 4th quarter.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO