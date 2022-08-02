ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

BONEYARD: Bulldogs have big weekend

By Steve Robertson
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Clemson, West Virginia transfer RB Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee

Former Clemson and West Virginia running back Lyn-J Dixon is transferring to Tennessee, according to Vols247. The news of Dixon’s commitment to the Volunteers comes a little more than a month after Dixon left West Virginia and entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Dixon left Clemson for West Virginia after the 2021 season but did not play a game for the Mountaineers, entering this offseason as a graduate transfer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss

247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

Mansell: Game-by-game predictions for Georgia's 2022 season

WEEK One vs Oregon ( Mercedes-Benz Stadium) All of the stories lines are here for this one. Dan Lanning was on the sideline as the defensive coordinator at Georgia in January for the National Championship game against Alabama. He will now face his former team in Atlanta as the Head Coach of the Oregon Ducks in his first game ever a head coach. Georgia will not only face Lanning, they will also face former Auburn QB Bo Nix most likely in his first game for the Ducks. Nix was 21-38 for 217 yards and a interception last year against Georgia. On the other side of that a lot of that talent he faced on the Plain is now in the NFL. Georgia will break in several new starters on the defensive side. Stetson Bennett returns some key pieces on offense and it starts with All- American TE Brock Bowers. This is going to be a chess match, because Lanning knows to what to expect out of a Kirby Smart team on both sides of the ball. I think in the end, Georgia is too much to handle for four quarters and the running game breaks open a close game in the 4th quarter.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Pirates#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Dawgs#Tupelo High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus at a loss on loitering crowds

All the man wanted was a late night, three-egg omelet from Waffle House. He was standing in the Columbus restaurant’s parking lot last Saturday, waiting on his food. “I heard two shots, and it was loud,” the witness, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, told The Dispatch. “I thought it was firecrackers, but when I turned around everybody was laying on the ground. Then it was just a cluster of shots.”
flagpole.com

The ACC Commission Puff, Puff, Passes All the Things in Epic Meeting

There’s a lot more to say about Tuesday night’s five-plus hour Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting, but here’s a rundown of how the commission voted on many key issues. Click here for background. The commission approved:. A resolution instructing ACC police to reduce fines for marijuana possession. The...
ATHENS, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2

In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
wtva.com

Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Bond denied for woman charged in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was denied for a woman charged in a Columbus homicide. 51-year-old Carla Marie Hunt is charged with murder. She remains in the Lowndes County jail. Hunt was indicted for accessory after the fact in a 2018 manslaughter case. That is the reason her bond...
COLUMBUS, MS
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy