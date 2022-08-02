BONEYARD: Bulldogs have big weekend

247sports.com
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Georgia football: 6 Bulldogs with the most to gain during fall camp
Since the 2021 season ended in January, the Georgia Bulldogs have been working in preparation for another season. That work reaches a whole new level Thursday, when the Bulldogs return to the practice field for the start of fall camp. Georgia will be back in action Thursday as the start...
247Sports
Clemson, West Virginia transfer RB Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee
Former Clemson and West Virginia running back Lyn-J Dixon is transferring to Tennessee, according to Vols247. The news of Dixon’s commitment to the Volunteers comes a little more than a month after Dixon left West Virginia and entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Dixon left Clemson for West Virginia after the 2021 season but did not play a game for the Mountaineers, entering this offseason as a graduate transfer.
'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss
247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
LOOK: Georgia Players Checking into Fall Camp
Players are back on campus Wednesday as Georgia is preparing for the official start of fall camp on Thursday.
Mississippi State Right-Handed Pitcher KC Hunt Turns Down MLB Selection to Return to Dudy Noble Field
KC Hunt did not sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
Mansell: Game-by-game predictions for Georgia's 2022 season
WEEK One vs Oregon ( Mercedes-Benz Stadium) All of the stories lines are here for this one. Dan Lanning was on the sideline as the defensive coordinator at Georgia in January for the National Championship game against Alabama. He will now face his former team in Atlanta as the Head Coach of the Oregon Ducks in his first game ever a head coach. Georgia will not only face Lanning, they will also face former Auburn QB Bo Nix most likely in his first game for the Ducks. Nix was 21-38 for 217 yards and a interception last year against Georgia. On the other side of that a lot of that talent he faced on the Plain is now in the NFL. Georgia will break in several new starters on the defensive side. Stetson Bennett returns some key pieces on offense and it starts with All- American TE Brock Bowers. This is going to be a chess match, because Lanning knows to what to expect out of a Kirby Smart team on both sides of the ball. I think in the end, Georgia is too much to handle for four quarters and the running game breaks open a close game in the 4th quarter.
Georgia football: 7 Bulldogs you shouldn’t forget about entering fall camp
Although this has been the shortest offseason ever for the Georgia Bulldogs, the time away from the sport has undoubtedly dragged on for a fanbase still celebrating its first national championship. The summer will reach an important milestone Thursday, when the start of fall camp signals the beginning of the end of another offseason.
Preps to Pros: Clemson freshman QB Cade Klubnik could see significant time early in 2022
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins analyze the position Clemson is in with new QB Cade Klubnik and how the freshman could see significant playing time early in 2022.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart blunt in assessing Georgia football practices: ‘It’s about surviving fall camp’
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Health will be ongoing during physical Georgia football fall camp. The reason Darnell Washington didn’t have the...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus at a loss on loitering crowds
All the man wanted was a late night, three-egg omelet from Waffle House. He was standing in the Columbus restaurant’s parking lot last Saturday, waiting on his food. “I heard two shots, and it was loud,” the witness, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, told The Dispatch. “I thought it was firecrackers, but when I turned around everybody was laying on the ground. Then it was just a cluster of shots.”
flagpole.com
The ACC Commission Puff, Puff, Passes All the Things in Epic Meeting
There’s a lot more to say about Tuesday night’s five-plus hour Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting, but here’s a rundown of how the commission voted on many key issues. Click here for background. The commission approved:. A resolution instructing ACC police to reduce fines for marijuana possession. The...
WLBT
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family in Winston County claims they have slipped through the cracks with Child Protection Services and have suffered abuse because of it. Late Sunday night, July 17th, a Winston County deputy was called out to a home in Noxapater where 15-year-old Kaitlyn had been beaten by her father, Jimmy Todd Thrash.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
wtva.com
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
wcbi.com
Bond denied for woman charged in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was denied for a woman charged in a Columbus homicide. 51-year-old Carla Marie Hunt is charged with murder. She remains in the Lowndes County jail. Hunt was indicted for accessory after the fact in a 2018 manslaughter case. That is the reason her bond...
NE Ga police blotter: two DUI arrests in the same spot in Athens, deadly crash in White Co
Two allegedly drunk drivers are arrested—one of whom was stopped on suspicion of DUI and another who hit the car of the Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he was dealing with the one who had been pulled over Atlanta Highway near Huntington Road. The police officer is described as a banged up but otherwise OK; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
