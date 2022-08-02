The early voting numbers are up in Kansas, compared to the last primary election.

According to the Sec. of State's office, 271,438 ballots have been cast. 120,728 ballots were mailed out, with 60% of those returned.

Polls open at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and if you are planning to vote, officials advise that you be prepared. Make sure you have your photo ID, and bring water in case you're stuck outside in the heat.

You should also expect lines to be longer than usual.

The polls close at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night, but you will be allowed to vote if you are in line at that time.